Jim Irsay Spending $20 Million To ‘Free Willy’ Rather Than Pay Jonathan Taylor Is Objectively Hilarious

One of the best terms in media right now: optics. There are good optics and bad optics. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay pledged $20 million to fly a captive whale from Miami to Seattle to set her free in the Pacific Ocean. To be fair, since he doesn’t want to pay Jonathan Taylor, he definitely has the money lying around.

"She's healthy, I've got the money, let's move her."



Billionaire philanthropist and Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay is backing a $20 million plan to release Tokitae the orca from her enclosure in Miami and release her in a bay near Seattle. pic.twitter.com/srmgxChFT9 — IGN (@IGN) August 2, 2023

Taylor is upset about his contract. That’s a pretty consistent trend among NFL running backs right now. But what makes Taylor’s situation unique is an argument over whether or not he’s hurt.

The Colts claim he complained about back pain. Thus, they want to be able to place him on the “non-football injury” list. If that happens, they don’t have to pay him at all.

But Taylor reportedly demanded a trade and refuted the idea that he mentioned any back pain. It’s messy.

While Indianapolis RB Jonathan Taylor wants a trade or more money, Colts owner Jim Irsay is spending $20 million to free a captive whale. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

And as this very public financial feud plays out, Irsay dedicates $20 million to recreate the move Free Willy.

That’s objectively funny. The question, though, is whether or not this is good or bad optics.

Among Colts players — and probably NFL players in general — this is terrible optics. Irsay would rather spend money on a whale than his star running back.

But it’s great optics for the animal rights nuts. Spending money on a whale instead of a human being? My goodness, he’s a hero!

Regardless the Colts — and Irsay — remain in a deadlock with Taylor.

How is that going to play out? No one knows.

But we do know that money isn’t the actual issue here.

Jim Irsay has plenty of that.

He just doesn’t want to give it to Jonathan Taylor right now.