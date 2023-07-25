NFL RB Melvin Gordon Tells Kay Adams He Wishes He Could Play A Different Position

Videos by OutKick

The indelible Kay Adams produced another fascinating piece of NFL content Tuesday, speaking with newly signed Baltimore Ravens running back, Melvin Gordon.

As a keen observer of the modern game, Adams knew to touch on the testy RB market currently ‘plaguing’ the league’s biggest runners.

Melvin Gordon Says He’d Play A Different Position, Based On Crumbling RB Market

She asked Gordon, 30, whether he’d pick a different position if he could restart his football career. Based on the sliding market, Gordon delivered a resounding ‘hell yes’ to the query. Gordon noted that he’d play cornerback or safety.

The two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LVII champ said he’d rather not be embroiled in the state of the RB market.

Kay Adams asked Gordon, “Would you would you change positions again if you could have done it again?”

He responded, “I’m not going to downplay it, but I definitely was. I definitely switched my positions for sure. ... I’ll probably go, like, probably a corner or safety.”

Melvin Gordon added, “They don’t really worry about too much. They’re not having conversations about not getting paid enough. If you’re a good enough player. I think you just get to live out your dream a little bit longer. I think our shelf life is because of how they look at us. It’s shortened. So, you know, their dream gets to last longer. … You just have the opportunity to play a lot longer, to live out the dream a little longer than banks do.”

In a rocky offseason of contract negotiations for running backs, Gordon’s answer makes total sense.

While some argue that pay for a running back is cyclical much like every other position (minus the always-valuable QB position), others are wondering whether the dip in the market is set to doom the position in the future.

The RB position will forever be a young man’s spot to win, so the issue of longevity for runners’ careers — often regardless of their production — dominates the concerns.

Gordon doesn’t regret dedicating himself to the position for an NFL career.

As a former first-round pick and still-valued runner at age 30, Melvin Gordon has found a niche to stay relevant and paid.

It should be a stacked tryout in the Ravens backfield this offseason.

