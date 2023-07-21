Ravens Add RB Melvin Gordon Which Raises More Questions Than It Answers

Videos by OutKick

Who understands the market for NFL running backs? You can only claim to get it if you thought the next name to be signed to a contract would be … Melvin Gordon.

That’s right, the guy who rushed for 318 yards, averaged 3.5 yards per carry and was cut by his team in 2022.

Gordon on Friday agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens that a club source said is not much above the veteran minimum of $1.165 million. The source said the deal could climb to about $3 million if Gordon reaches all the incentive plateaus in the contract.

Gordon must still pass a team physical and sign for the deal to become official.

Melvin Gordon Should Add Depth

Gordon likely slots in behind J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

But this cannot be the entire picture. The signing, you see, somewhat insulates the Ravens from possible uncertainty surrounding Dobbins. The Ravens aren’t saying that’s the reason they’re adding Gordon but it makes sense.

Dobbins sat out all of the offseason conditioning program and OTAs and did not participate in mandatory minicamp for unknown reasons.

He has reportedly been nursing some sort of “soft tissue” injury but also has expressed dissatisfaction with his contract status. Dobbins is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has seemed frustrated he’s not be signed to an extension.

Ravens Concerned About J.K. Dobbins?

The problem with Dobbins is he’s played 27 games while missing 23 games with injuries the past three seasons. The biggest concern has been a left knee injury that sidelined him all of 2021. Last season Dobbins required arthroscopic surgery on the same knee and that forced him to miss six consecutive games.

So, yes, the Ravens may be adding Gordon because they’re worried about Dobbins.

But this choice is nonetheless curious.

Gordon, who has endured fumbling issues throughout his career, was released by the Denver Broncos last season after 11 games. He then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad but never made it onto the active roster.

Melvin Gordon Priority RB Addition

And that raises the question, why him?

Why him when Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette, and Kareem Hunt are all available?

It is impossible to know with certainty because teams do not generally comment on reasons they don’t sign available players.

But it is clear Elliott, released by the Cowboys this offseason, is hopeful of a return with that team.

Fournette, released by the Buccaneers this offseason, worked out for the Patriots on Thursday and is hoping to be on a team by next week, according to a source.

And Cook is holding out for a contract that might be double the $3 million peak Gordon hopes to reach in Baltimore.

So Melvin Gordon it is for the Ravens.

Ravens Also Visiting With Kyle Van Noy

Baltimore, by the way, is doing some last-minute free agency bargain shopping to fill gaps in the depth chart. So the Ravens are hosting free agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy on a free agent visit on Friday.

ESPN was the first to report the visit.

Van Noy, 32, is a versatile linebacker who can both cover and rush. He’s collected 22.5 sacks the past four years but despite this has been on a different team each season.

