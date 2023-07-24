Josh Jacobs Spotted Flying Out Of Vegas, Won’t Return Anytime Soon

Videos by OutKick

Josh Jacobs was not bluffing.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back reportedly hopped a plane out of Las Vegas Monday morning. And according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, he doesn’t plan on coming back to Sin City anytime soon.

Jacobs’ departure Monday signifies he’s serious about his holdout. He won’t report to training camp Tuesday, and it’s possible we won’t see him on the field at all in 2023.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who hasn’t signed his franchise tender, was spotted this morning boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas.



Jacobs won’t report for training camp Tuesday and has told people close to him that he doesn’t plan to return anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/JxwpE3LBXL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

Jacobs’ frustration with the Raiders started when the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option in 2022. And this offseason, the club slapped him with a franchise tag.

While the tag would pay the 25-year-old a guaranteed $10.09 million this year, it provides no long-term security.

And given his first-team All-Pro performance last year, Jacobs believes he deserves a steeper raise. In his fourth NFL season, he put up monster numbers. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards, plus added 400 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

He was the lone bright spot in a depressing 6-11 season for the Raiders.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Josh Jacobs is one of just several veteran running backs who feel their position is being undervalued by NFL teams.

There is a stigma surrounding the position regarding average lifespan. NFL ball-carriers often flame out after a few years, and the crop of cheaper, younger college backs entering the league each April makes them replaceable. At least, that’s how the owners often look at things.

But the running backs are fighting back.

Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler organized a Zoom call Saturday that included all of the NFL’s top running backs and a few representatives from the NFL Players Association.

Although the details of that conference call have yet to leak, it’s obvious these backs mean business.