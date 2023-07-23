Videos by OutKick

NFL running backs are tired of being undervalued, so Austin Ekeler got them all together to address the ongoing contract issues. Rather, the 28-year-old Chargers veteran hosted some of the league’s top backs on Zoom.

The call’s purpose was simple. Running backs have struggled to lock down long-term contracts in recent years. They want to change that. But how?

There is a stigma surrounding the position regarding average lifespan. NFL ball-carriers often flame out after a few years, and the crop of college backs that are entering the league with similar athletic talent each April makes them replaceable. At least, that’s how the owners often look at things.

Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard are all recent examples. None of them were able to secure contract extensions that paid them what they believed they deserved, and the length of their deals were not as long as they wanted. Barkley may even hold out because of his negotiations— and he is not the first, nor will he be the last.

Austin Ekeler is leading the charge for change.

Although the details of what was discussed have yet to leak, the conference call on Saturday included all of the NFL’s top running backs and a few representatives from the NFLPA. The list of attendees was stacked, but there were a few who didn’t get the invite.

According to MLFootball’s league sources, Christian McCaffrey, Najee Harris, J.K Dobbins, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, Tony Pollard, and Joe Mixon attended the meeting. Dalvin Cook couldn’t make it even though he got an invite.

The group included all of the big names. It did not include a few notable omissions:

Alvin Kamara

Breece Hall

Kenneth Walker III

Miles Sanders

Damien Harris

Ezekiel Elliott (who is currently struggling to get a new contract)

David Montgomery

There are others, like Travis Etienne or Dameon Pierce, who could also be considered to be some of the top running backs in the league. Why were they not included? Why wasn’t every running back on the call? Who determined the invitation list?

Assuming that it was Ekeler, he mostly got it right. However, it was surprising that there were not more backs involved. Especially one from each team, at least.

Maybe they’ll make the cut as conversations continue further.