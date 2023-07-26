Mark Ingram Weighs In On Running Back Contracts, Calls Them ‘Criminal’

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL running back and Heisman winner Mark Ingram is chiming in on the failing running back market.

With Saquon Barkley essentially compromising with the Giants by signing a new one-year deal and Josh Jacobs still holding out his services for the Raiders, things aren’t looking bright for the best players at the position.

Ingram was the latest RB to express concern with the market moving forward, speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show” Wednesday.

He called the treatment of running backs by NFL front offices “criminal.”

Mark Ingram ‘Concerned’ For Future of RBs

“I think it’s criminal,” Mark Ingram shared.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Mark Ingram II #21 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts on the sideline during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

He added, “I think it’s a shame that we have come to this, and that they’re devaluing the position. You have some of the best players in the league, regardless of position, who are coming up on long-term contracts, and they’re trying to control the salaries.

“They’re trying to control the market, devalue the position and not compensate these guys for what they have earned and what they provide to their teams.”

Much like Melvin Gordon’s feedback on “Up & Adams,” Ingram said he’d encourage his son to play a different position instead of running back.

As a solution, Ingram suggested the NFL do away with franchise tags. This year’s tag grants selected running backs a prorated $10.1 million.

July has been active with running back news. From the contract extension deadline earlier this month to the group chat among NFL RBs vying for increased pay, it’s the hot topic that could ail the NFL in coming years.

The RB position remains “underpaid” by the players’ perceptions. That narrative could snowball into further sit-outs with heightened consequences for teams in the future.

Mark Ingram, 33, decided to hang up his cleats for good in May — capping a 12-year career. He accrued 8,111 rushing yards, 303 receptions, 2,125 receiving yards and 75 total touchdowns.

Ingram will join Fox Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” for Fox Sports as a college football analyst this Fall.