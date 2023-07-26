Saquon Barkley Back At New York Giants Practice, Makes Sweet Toe-Drag Touchdown Grab On Daniel Jones Pass

Videos by OutKick

The New York Giants-Saquon Barkley saga finally came to an end this week. The running back agreed to a one-year contract to play for the team this season. That allowed him to not play under the team’s franchise tag this year.

With that contract signing, Barkley returned to Giants practice. The team released a video of him making a nice grab in the endzone with a toe-drag. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones couldn’t find anyone open, rolled to his right, and found Barkley.

The pass took Barkley outside the endzone, but he managed to sneak both feet in-bounds for the score. A welcome sight for New York Giants fans.

Toe drag 👀 pic.twitter.com/V6nBOSk8FT — New York Giants (@Giants) July 26, 2023

Contracts for running backs are a big topic in the NFL right now. Saquon Barkley did not want to play under the franchise tag and preferred a long-term deal. However, the Giants did not acquiesce.

Barkley decided to work out an amended one-year deal, but the Giants can place the franchise tag on him next season.

NFC running back Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants warms up prior to an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a similar standoff with last year’s NFL rushing leader, Josh Jacobs. As of now, Jacobs is not reporting to practice and also refuses to play under the franchise tag.

Perhaps Barkley’s deal with the New York Giants can provide a framework for the Raiders and Jacobs.

Or, maybe Jacobs decides to go the Le’Veon Bell route and sit out the season.

Plenty of drama left to unfold as we head towards the NFL regular season.