Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Takes Pay Cut In Order To Pursue Super Bowl Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Mixon have come to an agreement that will see the star running back continue wearing the black and orange uniform for at least one more season.

To show just how much Mixon wanted to stay with the team that he has called home for what will be his 7th NFL season, he actually took a pay cut with the organization. Mixon is now set to make $6 million, rather than his original $9.4 million base salary – a pretty significant $3.4 million decrease.

A pay cut?! In this economy?! In sports?! When’s the last time we saw an athlete even consider doing that unless they were in their later years and saw the writing on the wall?

Joe Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer said: “Joe just agreed to a restructuring of his deal. His goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals.” https://t.co/WTKndzw6Tn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 14, 2023

ALL IN FOR THE SUPER BOWL

According to Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer, Mixon’s reasoning was simple – he’s willing to take less money in order to help the team get a Super Bowl Championship.

There was a real possibility that the Bengals were going to release Mixon, whose contract was a $12.8 million hit against their salary cap as part of the final year of his four-year, $48 million contract that he signed back in 2020.

With their running back now locked up and negotiations with quarterback Joe Burrow going well, the Bengals can now focus their attention and money towards bringing back wide receivers Ja-Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. We’ll see if they share the same passion for the Lombardy Trophy as Mixon did.