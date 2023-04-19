Bengals RB Joe Mixon May Be Out of Cincy If He Doesn’t Take A Pay Cut

Videos by OutKick

The Cincinnati Bengals are “mixed” on running back Joe Mixon. And a split could soon be in store for the two sides.

According to a report by The Athletic, Mixon’s standing with the Cincinnati Bengals remains opaque. The team is bracing to potentially split from their six-year vet if he does not accept a pay cut.

The Bengals are preparing to give Mixon an ultimatum: take the cut or be cut.

Ouch.

Facing a $13 million cap hit in 2023, Mixon now becomes a player too expensive for his play or off-the-field troubles.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero stated, “The exact wrong time is when the biggest salary numbers from a four-year, $48 million contract extension started kicking in with Mixon’s base salary jumping to $8 million last season, $9.4 million in 2023 and $9.68 in 2024.”

Following a disappointing performance for the Super Bowl-hungry Bengals offense and amid a controversial offseason, Mixon’s starting role next year is all but certain. Last season, he logged 814 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Joe Mixon Has No Momentum, But Cincy May Not Have Options

As noted, Mixon’s off-the-field behavior has certainly given the Bengals some things to consider, should they keep him. Reports of the pay cut arrive as the 26-year-old appears in court on Wednesday to answer for the aggravated menacing charge he received in February after reportedly flashing a gun at a woman. He reportedly said to the woman, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.”

Bengals’ Joe Mixon was in court for aggravated menacing. Mixon’s accused of pointing a gun at a woman and saying “you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you.” Gave him the opportunity to comment on the allegations. pic.twitter.com/BNY13FuOsj — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) April 19, 2023

TMZ Sports reported that Mixon pled not guilty to the charge during his appearance at Hamilton County Municipal Court. Bond was set at $10,000.

The Athletic’s report added, “[Mixon’s] next steps involve the conclusion of the aggravated menacing case refiled against him by the Cincinnati Police Department and negotiation of a pay cut the team is expected to ask him to either accept or be let go.”

Not long after the aggravated menacing charge, Mixon got entangled in a shooting scene that took place outside his home in March.

The Bengals hold the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Last year’s second-string Bengals running back Samaje Perine left the team in free agency this offseason to the Broncos, possibly giving Mixon some hope of remaining on the roster.

