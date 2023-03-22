New York City Desperately Pandering: Changes Slogan To “We <3 NYC"

Videos by OutKick

“Being miserable and treating other people like dirt is every New Yorker’s God given right.” – Mayor Lenny, Ghostbusters 2

In a move straight out of a Kindergarten book, New York City has changed its “I <3 New York” slogan to the much more Kumbaya-like “We <3 New York City.”

I mean what are we doing here people?

As someone who has spent 15+ years in New York City, we are becoming an absolute joke.

“WE LOVE NEW YORK” IS GROUPTHINK 101

NYC is basically a cesspool of crime right now. Its national reputation is quickly going the way of the 1980’s – unsafe, unruly, chaotic, frightening and downright crazy. And this is coming from someone who LOVES New York City!

One of the ways we got here? Pandering.

Our leaders have not led, they have turned to politicized pandering putting the overwhelmingly majority of people at risk.

So now, realizing that they committed this mess themselves, they have decided to basically unilaterally change one of the Big Apple’s most famous slogans.

“We Love New York City!”

Oh boy! Maybe we’ll distract the public from how bad we’ve made the city, by making them feel like they are one together!

New York City will soon have “We love New York City” as their new slogan. Spencer Platt/Getty Images via Getty Images

They aren’t even trying to hide their discontent and hatred for the individual anymore; hell, they’re even printing it on shirts and billboards!

WE Love New York. You see, WE are all in this together. WE must all suffer together. WE must all be outraged and mad at the same thing – and don’t you dare disagree with US because then YOU are the one at fault!

Groupthink for all.

Someone should inform Mayor Adams of this classic line from Ghostbusters II. When the Ghostbusters were facing an evil pink slime that only grew stronger due to hatred and anger, Mayor Lanny responded: “Being miserable, and treating other people like dirt is every New Yorker’s God given right.”

YES, WE ALL NEED TO BE NICER… BUT…

I’m all about people being nice to each other. The world needs more of it. But there is something about the grit, the IDGAF mentality of being a New Yorker that makes us the greatest city in the world. We survived 9-11, we will survive anything

As Sinatra famously sang, “If I can make it here, I’ll make it anywhere,” he knew what that made NYC unique and special.

A t-shirt inspiring Utopia that now has made the City look more weak and pathetic, isn’t exactly a rallying call. While we’re at it, neither is allowing the Empire State Building to be lit green in honor of our divisional rivals the Philadelphia Eagles…

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

THEY ARE TRYING TO COVER UP FOR THEIR MISTAKES

You need to understand there is an underlining intention behind what is going on here. The words “We love New York City,” aren’t being used in a positive way. They are being used in a manipulative way.

If we’ve learned anything the last few years, it is that there are always ulterior motives and agendas from the upper echelons of society and our political leaders.

How do we know this?

Because there’s basic clear things that shouldn’t be happening – like oh I don’t know, not criminals back on the streets – even those with serious crimes only to commit them again. The vast majority of people want criminals locked up when they commit 100+ crimes and not let back on the streets within hours in the name of “bail reform.” (How’s this for a fun fact – 80% of NYC gun suspects go released from custody after they were arrested…fantastic).

New York City was one of the last cities in the country to still have vaccine mandates.(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

THE NEW SLOGAN IS TO ‘HELP NYC RECOVER POST-COVID’

New York City Mayor Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul collaborated on the new NYC slogan change, and had the audacity to say that the change comes to help us transition from the Covid pandemic.

As someone who was saluting, cheering, banging pots and making signs for our healthcare workers on a nightly basis, I am offended at Adams and Hochul’s desperation here.

My heart goes out to those that lost someone. I know people that died from Covid. It’s terrible. But you know what was also terrible? The mental, financial and psychological effects that the politicians directly had on people with their power-hungry mandates.

It was New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council that deliberately shut down and ruined generations of family businesses by mandates that extended WELL BEYOND nearly every other city in the country.

You were the ones that divided us. You were the ones made New York City one of the last two cities in the whole entire damn country that still had vaccine and mask mandates – despite scientific proof, common sense and factual based knowledge that the policies didn’t work.

Oh, Kyrie Irving couldn’t play home basketball games because he’s not vaccinated… but the opponents don’t have to be? And they all play with the same basketball? Asinine to the extreme and one of the reasons people do not trust the government anymore.

All of that hardship was DIRECTLY from policies from our ‘elected leaders.’ That was not looking after the average New Yorker. That was not a “We <3 New York” friendly message.

Al Franken mocked New York City’s We Love New York slogan on The Daily Show on Monday. (The Daily Show / Comedy Central)

A T-SHIRT ISN’T GOING TO CHANGE INCOMPETANCE

Hell, you know it’s bad when even liberal Democrat Al Franken ripped his fellow Democrats Adams and Hochul’s slogan change.

“That’s right… it’s not ‘I’ anymore, it’s ‘we.’ As in ‘We can’t afford rent…we just got pushed in front of the subway,” Franken joked while hosting The Daily Show on Monday.

NYC has the basic reputation of being a cesspool because crime is skyrocketing and people are moving out in droves because of political incompetence, not because people “aren’t kind to one another!”

Oh, there’s unity alright in New York City.

It’s for you Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul and all the elected officials to do their damn job.

That begins with making things safer and more profitable for everyone… ya know, so people can actually afford and want to buy one of your dumb new t-shirts.