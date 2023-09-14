Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ S.2 Rumored To Add Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Videos by OutKick

Casting has been an issue for Omaha Productions’ Netflix series “Quarterback” as it sets out to find a new starting three for a potential Season 2.

On Wednesday, new reports detailed that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a candidate to join the hit Netflix show.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A collection of QBs have surprisingly turned down offers to join “Quarterback, S.2” fearing it may work against them as a distraction.

After a tough stretch of recruiting for Peyton Manning and his production company, they may have found their guy.

The show requires three QBs, though it’s a start.

As relayed by Rams Wire, Stafford was asked about his potential to join the show and responded with a wishy-washy answer.

Rams media asked Stafford about potentially joining the show. He sounded non committal about it and pivoted to Week 2’s game against the Niners.

Stafford admitted that talks have continued since before Season 1 debuted, but his involvement remains uncertain.

“To be honest with you, I’ve had discussions with those guys,” Stafford responded, addressing rumors he’ll join the show. “I’m not sure there is going to be a season, I’m not sure there isn’t, I’m not sure. I’m just more focused on the San Francisco 49ers, to be honest with you, than anything going on off the field so I’ll just leave it at that, I guess.”

Just two years ago, Stafford and the Rams won the Super Bowl but suffered a meltdown the following year.

The Rams and an injured Stafford put up the worst record for a defending Super Bowl winner in 2022, finishing 5-12.

Stafford is a guy that reached the top of the NFL only to plummet to the bottom of the NFC West.

His potential casting adds plenty of intrigue, especially compared to previous names vetted for the show like Justin Fields, Geno Smith, Ryan Tannehill or Sam Howell. They all declined; Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa also reportedly turned down the offer to appear in season two.

“Quarterback” — a simple premise of following QBs around in the offseason with the bells and whistles of a Netflix production — featured current king of the NFL, Patrick Mahomes.

Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota were also featured, and the three QBSs worked a well-rounded slate of NFL names to draw in viewers.

Is Stafford a big enough name to draw audiences to ‘Quarterback, S.2’? Let us know.