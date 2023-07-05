Morgan Riddle Is Back At Wimbledon, Yao Ming Is Still Enormous, Jetpack Fail, Sipping Sangria And More

Videos by OutKick

Happy 5th of July, also known as one of the cluster of days where no one is really sure which day of the week it is. And more importantly, congratulations for (maybe) making it through a day of work hungover but unscathed after celebrating the U-S-of-A for at least the last four days. This is ‘Merica where we do it big or we don’t do it all.

While most of your livers are thanking you for taking the day off, we’re going to continue the party by introducing Morgan Riddle to Nightcaps, avoiding jetpacks, remembering that Yao Ming’s a giant and exchanging sangria recipes.

I’ll just cut to the chase since my second dose of ibuprofen is yet to kick in and I’m all out of Liquid I.V. My Fourth of July was happily spent making, then sipping sangria. And my God, if I didn’t know any better, you could’ve told me I was celebrating life on Mars and not the red, white and blue after about two glasses of the promiscuous purple.

Since we’ve got nothing better to do than nurse our headaches, let me give you my recipe then ask for yours:

750 ml of red Pinot Grigio

Chopped up fruit (I had apples, oranges and peaches in the house, so that was my flavor of choice)

4 TBSP of simple syrup

1/2 cup of rum

1 cup of Sunkist orange soda

2 cups of ice

End result if my sangria. (photo credit: my iPhone).

By fireworks time all that was left of said-sangria was some alcohol-infused fruit. (photo credit: still my iPhone).

Now, I know what you’re all thinking. It was the Fourth of July – where’s the beer? Well, there were plenty of those too. But the combination of 90 degree weather and a holiday left me wanting something sweet to pair with my suds.

And since I had to cross America-hating Ben And Jerry’s off the list, homemade sangria got the nod.

Now that you know about mine, let me hear about yours. (Who doesn’t love a little game of “I’ll show you mine if you show me yours?”)

Send me your sangria recipes. I love the stuff and I’m thinking about keeping it in the regular rotation. My current 2-3x a year just doesn’t feel like enough. So hit me with the good stuff: anthony.farris@outkick.com or on Twitter, @OhioAF.

Cheers!

Wimbledon Is Upon Us And So Is Morgan Riddle

What better way to transition from the Fourth of July then by talking about England? More specifically – the All England Club. That’s the spot where Wimbledon’s been played for about a billion years. And this year’s no different. Tennis’ most well-known tournament is already underway abroad which means the tennis WAGs are showing out in the UK. Fortunately, few of their moves across the pond take place without the accompaniment of IG. Case in point, American player Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle.

OutKick culture department visionary Sean Joseph already introduced us Riddle in March. But, Ms. Riddle’s yet to appear in Nightcaps. Until now. The 25-year-old is working, per her Instagram, as the host for the official Wimbledon lifestyle and fashion series, Wimbledon Threads.

Morgan Riddle at Wimbledon ’23. (Photo credit: Morgan Riddle Instagram, @moorrgs.)

Morgan has more than 380k TikTok followers and another 160k fans on Instagram. A quick trip through her socials confirms that regardless of what goes down on the grass courts, Taylor Fritz will leave Wimbledon a winner.

Morgan Riddle at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage).

Look Up, Wembanyama – Yao Ming Is Still Enormous

As OutKick’s Mark Harris told us this morning, top overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama continues to dominate the NBA’s headlines, maybe even a little too much.

Everyone is fixated on Wemby’s size – 7-foot-3 and 1/2 inches – but he would actually look up to another giant former No. 1 pick, Yao Ming. Over the weekend, the 42-year-old Ming was spotted in an airport and it took just 20 seconds of video to remind everyone just how enormous he is. Ming is 7-foot-6. His head nearly touches the airport’s ceilings.

What kind of height is this😳 pic.twitter.com/zraXfs0WXc — Head Boy  (@_Heady__) June 29, 2023

Extremely tall people like Ming fascinate me. I can’t get enough glimpses of giants standing next to everyday people and things. Maybe it’s because I’m the opposite of tall. Anyways, this video sent me down a Yao Ming rabbit hole, sangria in hand. Hope you enjoy the show as much as I did.

Not many humans JJ Watt looks small next to. Yao Ming is 1 of them pic.twitter.com/Bh2Ub8r5Gy — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 20, 2014

Yao Ming is the only person who can make @SHAQ look small 😅😂



Catch Centers of the Universe: Shaq & Yao NOW on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/1RYR3QSo82 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 19, 2020

Yao Ming standing next to Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/kshG5PdGcG — Yao Ming Standing Next to People (@SntpYao) April 28, 2020

You’re welcome for that.

Double Check Those Jetpacks

Let’s keep this ride around the world going by talking jetpacks. If for some reason you weren’t watching the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix (sounds ludicrous not to have been dialed in, I know), you missed a pre-race jetpack fail.

The jetpack rider/pilot/volunteer/captain (I have no idea what to call them) looked like he was heading for a grand entrance before he went crashing to the ground then rolling across the track. Tough look. Fortunately the jetpack wearing man walked away with seemingly nothing other than his ego bruised.

Jet-pack flier at the Austrian Grand Prix had a WILD fall 😳



He’s okay and suffered no major injuries



(via @F1)pic.twitter.com/IPnrXcvjaY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2023

Let this by a lesson to all the aspiring jetpackers out there – before you take flight, study some Kenny Powers tape beforehand.