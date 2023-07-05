Draymond Green Downplays The Hype, Thinks Victor Wembanyama May Be Set Up ‘For Failure’

Videos by OutKick

Draymond Green talks, a lot, and while every other thing that comes out of his mouth seems to be over-the-top nonsense, it’s hard to completely write off his recent opinion about Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is without question the most-hyped basketball prospect since LeBron James entered the league in 2003. While Green realizes how special the French international can be, the idea that he’s going to walk into the league and immediately be an All-Star caliber player is a bit much, according to the Golden State forward.

Simply put, Green thinks Wembanyama is being set up “for failure” before even stepping on NBA hardwood.

“It’s hard to become an All-Star in this league,” Green said on ‘Podcast P With Paul George.’ “Now if he do, God be with him. More power to you. But to say he’s gonna be an All-Star next year as if he don’t have to figure this game out, I don’t really buy that. I think he will be special, but an All-Star next year? I think that’s a bit much.”

Draymond Green is here to provide a reality check for the Victor Wembanyama hype. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Green also touched on the fact that Wembanyama is going to see much more serious defending night in and night out compared to what he saw playing in France.

It wasn’t a complete reality check moment from Green with his comments about Wembanyama, however. He realizes given that Wemby is 7-foot-3 that his own defending could shift games completely.

“He’s gonna be such an elite rim protector that I think that already separates him,” Green said. “Like that right there alone…”The rim protection? He got that from Day 1, and that’s special.”

Wembanyama is set to make his NBA Summer League debut later this week in Las Vegas.