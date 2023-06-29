Videos by OutKick

Victor Wembanyama is a unicorn. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is the most-hyped prospect in a long time, arguably since LeBron James, and has the weight of the Spurs on his shoulders.

The pressure isn’t bringing him down, literally speaking.

Victor Wembanyama’s height has long been subject to debate.

The 19-year-old French superstar was listed at 7-foot-4 while playing overseas. Others have said that he is 7-foot-2. Some have said that he is 7-foot-5.

Wembanyama himself said in the past that he stands 7-foot-3 with bare feet. He made Tim Duncan and David Robinson look small during a dinner in San Antonio earlier this month.

But how tall is he really?

Wembanyama did not participate in the NBA Draft Combine in May. There was no official measurement for the first overall pick prior to his name being called.

Technically, that is still the case. The Spurs have not yet listed Wembanyama on their roster.

However, the San Antonio Express-News cited an unnamed team official who said that the team knows the exact height of their No. 1 pick. He measured-in at 7-foot-3 and 1/2 inches.

Wembanyama apparently shorted himself half of an inch, while his former team rounded up.

There we have it — Victor Wembanyama is tall! And now we know exactly how tall.

While his height is one thing, Wembanyama’s weight is another. There have been concerns about his ability to stay healthy and find continued success on the NBA level among bigger, stronger players, to which he encouraged others to “skinny up!”

Regardless of height and weight, Wembanyama can ball.

It was announced on Wednesday that Wembanyama will not make his debut with the Spurs this weekend. He will skip the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento, and suit-up for the first time in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League.

Wembanyama’s first NBA game will come against the Hornets and Brandon Miller on July 7, assuming that he plays in the Spurs’ Summer League opener.