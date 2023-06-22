Beanpole Victor Wembanyama Encourages Others To ‘Skinny Up’ Amid Weight Concerns

Videos by OutKick

Victor Wembanyama appears to have every tool needed to be a legitimate NBA superstar for years to come. But if there’s one knock against him, it’s his weight, or lack thereof. The Frenchman isn’t concerned with his critics, however, he thinks others should “skinny up.”

Wembanyama did not attend the NBA combine, but most sites have him listed between 7-foot-3 and 7-foot-5 with a weight at or slightly below 210 pounds. While it doesn’t take a doctor to realize 210 pounds is light for a guy over 7-feet-tall, just looking at Wembanyama it’s hard not to say ‘that guy is too skinny.’

READ: VICTOR WEMBANYAMA PALMING A BASEBALL IS SHOCKING; YANKEES FIRST PITCH MIGHT BE EVEN WORSE

While he may have a height advantage over practically every player in the NBA, it’s hard to imagine him being able to battle with the Joel Embiid-type players night after night.

Victor Wembanyama isn’t worried about his physique, he says others should ‘skinny up.’ (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Wembanyama doesn’t see his lack of weight as an issue – he would never admit it even if it was – but instead, he appears to think that his skinny physique is an advantage.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft, Wembanyama says other players need to “skinny up.”

Victor Wembanyama addresses concerns about handling the grueling NBA schedule:



"They can think that because they don't know my work ethic."



Robin: "When someone says bulk up?"



"Why? What for? You should tell others to skinny up." pic.twitter.com/KDU69z2bkm — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) June 21, 2023

Wembanyama Is Expected To Be Selected First Overall

The 19-year-old gets compared to Kevin Durant quite often thanks to their similar physiques and ability to put the ball on the floor.

Wembanyama didn’t let his lack of bulk affect him this past season with French professional team Metropolotians 92. He averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and three blocks per contest. While those numbers are impressive, the competition he’ll face on day one as an NBA player will immediately exceed anything he saw in France.