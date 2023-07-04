Videos by OutKick

Miki Sudo was able to defend her Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest title without issuee on Tuesday afternoon, but Joey Chestnut had a different experience. The show almost did not go on!

ABC7 first reported that the men’s division competition was cancelled due to weather around 12:40 p.m. ET. What a shame…

#BreakingNews The men's contest at the Nathan's hot dog eating competition CANCELED due to weather https://t.co/OsXRh2QQsO — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 4, 2023

Fortunately, the report was wrong!

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is held on the corner of Surf and Stillwell on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. The women went off without issue.

Sudo remained the winningest female in the contest’s history by downing what was first counted as 37 hot dogs. However, upon a judge’s recount, she won her ninth Nathan’s title with 39.5 hot dogs.

MIKI SUDO EATS 39.5 HOT DOGS TO CLAIM HER NINTH NATHAN'S FAMOUS HOT DOG CONTEST‼️ pic.twitter.com/17ttquQZRY — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2023

The men’s division was set to get underway at 12:00 p.m. ET, but weather had other plans.

Out came the rain and washed the hot dogs out.

The skies opened up and it started pouring. It wasn’t just a little bit of rain. It was a torrential downpour.

People immediately ran for cover when the rain first rolled in.

Ok now a HUGE storm has hit Coney Island, minutes before the men’s hot dog eating contest was set to begin. Everyone is screaming and running for cover. Organizers say the men’s event will happen eventually but who knows when. pic.twitter.com/XOl7MXb4Yd — Liam Stack (@liamstack) July 4, 2023

Not long thereafter, the eye of the storm hovered over Coney Island and brought lightning with it.

Here is a video of people standing on table tops on Coney Island to escape the torrential rain and gathering pools of water that have totally derailed the Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest pic.twitter.com/8TEbC8DLYz — Liam Stack (@liamstack) July 4, 2023

Flooding saw the entire peninsula covered in two or three inches of water with no signs of stopping.

The site of the Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island is flooding — rain water is rushing past ankle deep in some places. Almost everyone has now run away from the area. Organizers say they don’t know when the men’s contest will go on. pic.twitter.com/R9ejFTgopF — Liam Stack (@liamstack) July 4, 2023

While the rain was not ideal, it was the lightning that put things over the top. The stage was cleared due to the weather right at noon, and NYPD reportedly cancelled the contest not long thereafter.

The cancellation meant that Chestnut, at age 39, would have had to wait another 364 days for a chance to win his 16th title. COVID-19 didn’t stop the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest from taking place in 2020, when the event was moved indoors.

Weather did… Until it didn’t!

Joey Chestnut rallied the troops.

As reports indicated that the contest was cancelled, Chestnut and Badlands Booker didn’t agree.

Booker used the down time to quench his thirst.

Chugging with @BadlandsBooker during the storm pic.twitter.com/yRRWJBWasm — Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) July 4, 2023

Once the rain had subsided, Chestnut went on a warpath.

Hear me out, I’m not saying the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is going to happen, but @joeyjaws just came out and said and I quote, “I’m gonna get the rest of the guys out and we’re gonna do this f***er.” #nathansfamous #ESPN pic.twitter.com/PhOTQGrKWv — Kenneth Heasley (@HeasleyK13) July 4, 2023

He wanted to eat. He was ready.

Joey Chestnut is not scared of the storm ❗️⛈️ #JoeyChestnut #nathansfamous pic.twitter.com/3l3ZgceAPR — Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) July 4, 2023

30 minutes later, the contest was back on!

"It's going down baby! … We're gonna go out there and pound some dogs."



Joey Chestnut is ready to get underway after the weather delay 🌭 pic.twitter.com/gat8xjGMcV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 4, 2023

Chestnut and the competitors returned to the stage shortly after 2:00 p.m. ET.

This Joey Chestnut intro is ELECTRIC ⚡ pic.twitter.com/vAMwemBY49 — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2023

The field never stood a chance.

This is peak performance 🌭😳 pic.twitter.com/SHQHM1wIfD — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2023

Chestnut won the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the eighth-straight time and 16th time overall after eating 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Not even a weather delay can stop Joey Chestnut 😤



He downs 62 hot dogs to claim his 16th Mustard Belt 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PbcOkt1gVc — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2023

For a moment, the contest was cancelled and the United States of America had the wind sucked from its sails. Chestnut had different plans.

He put the stars and stripes on his back, led the charge to get it underway, and then got it done— again.

U-S-A! U-S-A!