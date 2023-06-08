‘Always Sunny’ Returns For Season 16, Reminds People It’s Okay To Laugh

Videos by OutKick

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is officially back, and that’s great news for comedy fans everywhere.

The legendary FXX show has been a monster hit ever since it first premiered back in 2005. The series about a moronic group of friends remains one of the very few shows on TV that isn’t afraid to crack jokes, push the limits and remind people it’s okay to laugh.

“Always Sunny” and “South Park” are the two shows that have withstood the test of time. While most of Hollywood is afraid to joke and constantly bows to cancel culture and the woke mob, both shows continue to do their thing.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is back for season 16. (CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX)

“Always Sunny” is back for season 16.

The legendary comedy series with Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Danny Devito and Kaitlin Olson returned Wednesday night on FXX, and while it wasn’t the edgiest episode ever, it was great to see the series drop new content.

Season 16 started with two episodes, and after watching the first one, it seems like this season has a ton of potential.

One of the best parts about “Always Sunny” is how timely it is. It regularly covers stuff as it happens. Whether it’s January 6, elections, the Eagles in the Super Bowl or many other examples, the series stays on top of the ball.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is a great comedy series. (CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX)

Season 16 opened with nonstop jokes about inflation and predatory lending. The entire premise was the gang – other than Frank – has no idea how inflation words, and Frank decides to engage in some predatory lending practices to Mac and Dennis.

The economy has gone through a brutal period over the past couple years, and yet, “Always Sunny” made inflation incredibly funny.

That’s as much as I’ll say. As we all know, ruining jokes is never fun.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has been a massive hit for nearly 20 years. (CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX)

It’s always okay to embrace comedy and laugh.

More than anything, the return of “Always Sunny” is a fun reminder that not only is comedy okay, comedy should be embraced.

Being able to laugh at anything is a sign of a free society. Once people start telling you jokes or certain subjects are off-limits, it’s a sign of a society that has lost its direction.

Comedy should be edgy, push the limits and nothing should ever be above being ripped and dragged in comedic fashion.

That’s a lesson so many in America have forgotten. Instead, people are afraid to joke out of fear saying one wrong thing could ruin their lives. That’s a dangerous mentality to embrace.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is a reminder it’s okay to laugh. (CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX)

“Always Sunny,” “South Park,” great stand-up comedians and other outlets are a critical reminder comedy must be protected at all costs. So fire up Hulu if you didn’t catch the premiere Wednesday night and enjoy some laughs!