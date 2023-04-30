‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Announces Return Date

Videos by OutKick

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will return this summer for season 16.

The hit FXX comedy has been a legendary show on TV ever since it first aired all the way back in August 2005.

It’s hard to believe the show has been on TV since roughly halfway through the George W. Bush administration. That was nearly 18 years ago.

Now, the show will return June 7 for season 16 on FXX and Hulu. It’s been an incredible run lasting nearly two decades, and the chaos isn’t done just yet.

“Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is a great show.

While a lot of entertainment has gone mega-woke, “Always Sunny” has been one of the few constants that remains simply entertaining.

Comedy these days is pretty much dead thanks to the woke mob. People are afraid to crack jokes because the outrage mob might come for their job and ruin their entire life.

Fortunately, if you have enough money and people like you enough, it doesn’t matter. “South Park” and “Always Sunny” can’t be canceled. They’re both too popular, and the reason they’re popular is because both shows simply do not care about offending people.

The hit show never holds back.

“Always Sunny” has had multiple episodes about shootings, there’s an entire bit about Dennis taking women out on the water so they can’t say no to his advances, there’s an entire episode suggesting Mac might be a killer, Dennis definitely comes off as a killer, and there was an infamous transgender storyline long before it was a popular issue.

Hell, right after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election, “Always Sunny” openly joked about how women can’t be President. There’s also a great episode about January 6 that is truly hilarious. The fact it’s returning for season 16 this summer is a huge win for entertainment fans.

The cast is also the best ensemble on TV. Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Danny DeVito and Kaitlin Olson do an incredible job of bringing their *mostly* insufferable characters to life. The only character who is truly a good person is Charlie. The rest are awful, which is what makes the show so great.

“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” returns June 7. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

The earlier seasons were definitely the show’s best, but there’s no doubt “Always Sunny” is still the second best comedy on TV right behind “South Park.” In an era of woke insanity, “Always Sunny” is a great reminder it’s okay to laugh. June 7 is definitely going to be a very fun day. Fans can’t wait to see what the gang gets up to in season 16.