‘Always Sunny’ Stars Roast British Fans, Claim They Don’t Know ‘Sh*t’ About Guns

The cast of “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” cut it loose on a pair of British fans during a live show.

Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton recently did a live show in Philadelphia for the “The Always Sunny Podcast,” and during a Q&A segment, two fans from England started talking about guns.

That’s when the trio promptly informed them they’re from the U.K. and don’t know “shi*t” about firearms.

Rob Justice: Alienating Europe one country at a time.



Mac and Charlie Die: The LIVE Shows out now! If the unaired footage is this good, imagine the episode. You’re gonna want to watch this one. ☀️🎧#thesunnypodcast #liveshows #charlieday @RMcElhenney @GlennHowerton @meganganz pic.twitter.com/a3oHjOudLX — The Always Sunny Podcast (@TheSunnyPodcast) October 27, 2022

I’m not sure why, but I legit can’t stop laughing at this clip. I’ve probably seen it 20 times at this point, and it gets funnier with every watch.

Obviously, the trio famous for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is quasi in character for this exchange, which makes it so great.

“Always Sunny in Philadelphia” cast roast British fans when talking about guns. (Credit: Screenshot Twitter Video/https://twitter.com/TheSunnyPodcast/status/1585716947047440385)

Just like in the show, Charlie, Dennis and Mac weren’t about to let some foreigners trash this great country or talk to them about guns.

If you didn’t laugh at this exact moment, you have zero sense of humor. It was like watching an actual scene from the show.

“Always Sunny in Philadelphia” cast roast British fans. (Credit: Screenshot Twitter Video/https://twitter.com/TheSunnyPodcast/status/1585716947047440385)

There are two episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” explicitly about guns, and both of them are outstanding. The gun episode from season one is one of the best episodes the show has ever done. Charlie literally gets shot attempting to steal money from the bar, and they still decide they’re keeping the pistol.

Props to the best trio on TV for continuing to be entertaining even when the show isn’t on air.