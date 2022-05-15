Ryan Reynolds’ Welsh Soccer Club Subject Of FX Docuseries

Ryan Reynolds’ is coming to FX. So is his Welsh soccer club, as Wrexham will be part of an upcoming docuseries on the network starting August 25.

Surely, it will be offering a behind-the-scenes look at Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and their team. The series, “Welcome to Wrexham,” may even have a feel-good ending following an array of obstacles. Just like one of Reynolds’ movies.

“Produced by Chef’s Table outfit Boardwalk Pictures, the series will track the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, as the actors take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling club,” Deadline wrote.

“It will follow Reynolds and McElhenney’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two stars to bring some serious hope and change to the community.”

Indeed, Mr. Chairman. It’s gonna be a wild couple of weeks. I’m learning how to do CPR on myself. @Wrexham_AFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/VKctIPexGA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 30, 2022

As Awful Announcing wrote, “A league victory or playoff triumph would see Wrexham back in the world of League Two for the first time in over a decade, which would be a fantastically quick realization of the first phase of Reynolds and McElhenney’s vision. Either way, a dive into a community like Wrexham and the passion they have for their club sounds like extremely promising documentary material.”

Wrexham currently sits in second in the National Division.