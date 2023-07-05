Victoria Azarenka Gets Into Awkward Exchange With Reporter Trying To Bait Her Into Talking About Russia, Even Though She’s Not From The Country

Videos by OutKick

A reporter at Wimbledon was exposed to not knowing their geography and guilty of trying to bait Victoria Azarenka into talking about Russia on day one of the tournament thanks to an incredibly awkward exchange with the two-time Grand Slam winner.

Azarenka is from Belarus, and while her home country may border Russia and serve as an ally to its neighboring country, that doesn’t make it Russia. With the Belarusian government’s pro-Russian stance during the invasion of Ukraine, Belarusian players were banned from competing in last year’s tournament just as Russian players were as well.

Belarusian and Russian internationals are allowed to take the grass courts this year but as neutrals without their home country’s flag next to their names.

After her first-round win, Azarenka spoke about how, for the most part, she received a warm welcome on the grounds of Wimbledon. Her comments seemed to have upset one reporter in the room who was under the impression that the 33-year-old was from Russia.

“What does Wimbledon mean to Russia? Is it big over there? Just in terms of the part it plays in culture,” the reporter asked, according to the NY Post.

“You do know I’m not from Russia, right?” Azarenka said.

“Yeah. Just in terms of being on tour, at all, is that something that you have become aware of at all, if it’s significant?” the journalist continued.

“You will have to spell it out a bit more directly to me. I’m not understanding the question,” said Azarenka.

Victoria Azarenka rightfully questioned a reporters ridiculous question about Russia at Wimbledon. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“Just in terms of internationally, how you see Wimbledon’s culture and how big a tournament you see it as, internationally? You have obviously played in Russia in the past. How significant do you feel the tournament is?” the reporter continued.

“OK, so let me just clarify. You’re asking me how big do I feel that Wimbledon is on the international stage? Or what it means to me?” she pressed.

“I actually meant on the international stage and just being on tour. It’s just a question we were asking around its impact in Russia. This is the first time that Russian players are allowed here, this year,” said the reporter.

After the cringeworthy back-and-forth, the reporter finally concede that it was a “poor question.”

Yes, yes it was.

It’s also not at all surprising. Reporters asking dumb questions at Grand Slams is the norm, and inserting political points or vaccine talk has been an agenda for many who somehow get credentialed at these events.