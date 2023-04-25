Wimbledon To House Ukrainian Players For Free, Donate $600K After Announcing Russian Players Allowed To Compete

Videos by OutKick

A month after Wimbledon announced that it would be allowing Russians and Belarusians to compete this year after banning them a year ago, the tournament has detailed a number of perks for Ukrainian players and the country currently in arms.

The All England Club shared on Tuesday that it will pay for the housing of Ukrainian players and their support teams during the tournament. Each Ukrainian player in the draw will have two rooms paid for by Wimbledon.

The tournament will also be donating 1 British pound for each ticket sold to relief efforts in Ukraine. Over 500,000 tickets could be sold during the event, which would result in a donation of over $600,000.

Wimbledon has announced many perks for Ukrainian competitors and refugees in the area. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

As for Ukrainian refugees who live near the All England Club, 1,000 will be receiving an all-expenses paid day during the tournament. Tickets, food, drink, and transport will all be taken care of by tournament organizers.

Wimbledon making accommodations for Ukrainian players, refugees, and the sizable donation is very clearly a response to the tournament’s decision on March 31 to allow Belarusian and Russian players to compete this year.

The Russian and Belarusian players who are competing will have to do so as ‘neutral athletes.’ Wimbledon noted that players from both countries are prohibited from expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and from receiving funds from Russia or Belarus or “companies operated or controlled by” those two countries, according to the AP.

Daniil Medvedev, a former world No. 1 player and 2021 U.S. Open winner, will now be able to return to Wimbledon. This year’s Australian Open winner, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, is the biggest addition to the women’s side of the draw.