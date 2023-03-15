Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Caught On Camera Checking Out Her Boyfriend’s Opponent As He Changes Shirt

Videos by OutKick

The cameras at Wimbledon caught a glimpse of Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle last summer and a star was born. Whenever the world’s No. 5 ranked tennis player hits the court the cameras are looking for the blonde beauty.

This added attention backfired on Riddle during Fritz’s latest match at the Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday. During the match Fritz’s opponent Marton Fucsovics opted for a wardrobe change. As the ripped Hungarian did so the cameras panned through the crowd for reactions.

Morgan Riddle attends day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The cameras, as they often do, found Riddle in the crowd. Like the other fans waiting for the match to get going again, she was caught on camera checking out her boyfriend’s opponent as he changed his shirt.

Riddle knew she was caught in the act when she spotted a camera on her and tried to play it off as if she was not checking Fucsovics out.

*Takes shirt off

*Gains more fans



If only Marton Fucsovics had a Twitter account 😜 pic.twitter.com/yH5SusMiYc — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 14, 2023

When the clip of Fucsovics, who looks like a guy that would play shirtless if he could get away with it, surfaced on social media Riddle responded. She joked that it “was a targeted attack.”

this was a targeted attack 😭💀💀 https://t.co/lmFDYq4J3r — Morgan Riddle (@moorrgs) March 15, 2023

You can’t blame Riddle for taking a look. There’s a reason Fucsovics is the one taking off his shirt and has done so before.

It would be a much tougher look for her, and for Fritz, had Fucsovics won the match. But he did not. Fritz made relatively easy work of him 6-4, 6-3.

That might be the reason Fritz wasn’t the one changing his shirt.

Morgan Riddle Made A Rookie Mistake

Riddle has to know that the cameras are on her at all times. She has the sunglasses on like a professional she just needs to work on her reaction.

If there’s no reaction at all when the camera ends up on you then nobody knows who or what you were looking at. Her reaction screams busted.

That’s a tough spot to dig your way out of. If you don’t respond at all and you’ve got the shades on there’s putting any heat on whatsoever.

You deny, deny, deny. The response afterwards is ‘Who took their shirt off? I must have missed that.’

It’s a move that comes with practice. The more camera time Riddle receives, the better she’ll get at enjoying what us seasoned professionals call the best of both worlds.