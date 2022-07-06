Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, Turns Into A Star At Wimbledon

As I type, American tennis player Taylor Fritz is in a five-set quarterfinal battle with none other than Rafael Nadal on center court at Wimbledon and off the court, Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle is becoming a star by the minute as cameras show her cheering on her boyfriend.

Riddle, who dabbles in podcasting, fashion, travel, tennis and all the normal social media channels, boasts an impressive 250k follower count on TikTok where she shows her life on the road as a tennis girlfriend, something that American tennis fans haven’t exactly seen much of since men’s tennis in this country has been a mess for so long.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Morgan Riddle at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

There’s clearly a new era underway as Fritz is now considered the best American tennis player and is ranked No. 14 on the ATP tour. That leads to quarterfinal matches against Nadal, who has two Wimbledon titles while Fritz’s best finish is this year’s quarters appearance.

Currently enjoying the BBC coverage of Fritz's girlfriend interspersed with occasional bits of Tennis.

(Reckon the TV director fancies her) — ЬЭZ ㄴįбнㅜү €Æг (@meaderanso) July 6, 2022

One minute you’re just another ignored American tennis girlfriend. The next minute tabloid photographers are snapping shots of you in the stands at Wimbledon. That’s how stars are born in the middle of the summer.

Welcome to the scene, Morgan Riddle.