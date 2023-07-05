Ben & Jerry’s – An Ice Cream Company – Spent The 4th Of July Trashing America

Videos by OutKick

Ben & Jerry’s didn’t spend the 4th of July celebrating the USA for being the best country on the planet.

Patriots around the country came together Tuesday to celebrate the birth of the greatest nation the world has ever seen. A nation that is fiercely independent, free and a force for good. Well, Ben & Jerry’s simply couldn’t get involved in that.

Instead, the ice cream company spent Independence Day sharing social media posts about how America exists on stolen land.

“This 4th of July, it’s high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it,” the ice cream company wrote on Instagram with a series of politically-charged photos.

To put it simply: Ben & Jerry’s wants to give American land back and apparently re-draw our borders to the 1700s.

The company also shared a video targeting Mount Rushmore. Yes, Mount Rushmore is now a problem.

Ben & Jerry’s is a clown show, and this nonsense shouldn’t be tolerated.

Let me be crystal clear. America might not be perfect, but this country is the greatest thing to ever happen to the world.

In this country, we celebrate freedom, capitalism, family, independence, the individual and the system allows anyone to chase whatever dream they might have.

Does America have some scars? Yes, but all nations do. The incredible things America has done – such as liberating the world in WWII – far outweigh whatever mistakes might have happened.

Furthermore, what is Ben & Jerry’s doing to put its money where its mouth is? Will the company be closing down all its production facilities and stores and donating the land to Native American families?

That was a question everyone seemed to want to know in the comments.

Ben & Jerry’s roasted for 4th of July post about stolen land. (Credit: Instagram)

Ben & Jerry’s spent the 4th of July complaining about stolen land. (Credit: Instagram)

Sounds like it’s time for Ben and Jerry to donate 100% of their profits to indigenous people. 🤷‍♂️ — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 4, 2023

Let’s get specific.

Ben & Jerry’s wants to “commit to returning” the land America sits on. What does that mean? What exactly should be returned? To whom should it be returned to?

How should this happen? Is Ben & Jerry’s calling for the military to send in tanks to retake towns? Should there be gun runs on the territory Ben & Jerry thinks is illegally occupied?

Existing on stolen land would be justification for war or an invasion. Is that what Ben & Jerry’s is demanding? The ice cream company shouldn’t be shy. Let’s get into specifics. Whose land should be taken away and who should get it?

Also, does this apply to America or all of North America. Mexican and Spanish forces fought Native Americans on land that is now New Mexico. Does Ben & Jerry’s support cruise missile strikes on Mexico City in retaliation?

Everything I just said is insane and that’s the whole point. None of it makes any sense, but if Ben & Jerry’s is going to claim it’s time to give land back, the public is owed specifics.

Ben & Jerry’s seems to just hate America.

More than anything Ben & Jerry’s just seems to love to trash the USA. It’s pretty crazy considering this country has made the owners and the company insanely rich.

Only in the USA can you sell over-priced and over-rated ice cream to enrich yourself and then trash the very country that helped you do it.

It’s not just claiming America exists on stolen land. Ben & Jerry’s has issues with Israel, affirmative action and a whole list of other things.

Again, this is an ice cream company, but it behaves like an enraged 23-year-old liberal Capitol Hill staffer.

Ben & Jerry’s shared a post about guns. An ice cream company wants you to know it has deep thoughts on the Second Amendment.

Some companies and people just hate America. They don’t see the greatness that surrounds them every single day in this country. They see hatred and awfulness. It’s sad, but they’re just beyond saving. We will never apologize for loving America and we will never tolerate people trashing it. As for Ben & Jerry’s, you can count on them for your daily dose of anti-American propaganda. Great decision for an ice cream company!