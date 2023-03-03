Colin Kaepernick’s Activism Organization Silent On Ties To Ben & Jerry’s Use Of Migrant Child Labor

Videos by OutKick

Former backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick partnered with Ben & Jerry’s to launch a non-dairy ice cream, “Change the Whirled.” The flavor supposedly honors “Colin’s activism in pursuit of racial justice.”

Kaepernick sends his portions of the proceeds to the activism organization, Know Your Rights Camp. The organization, like Kaepernick, purports to fight injustices. Know Your Rights Camp prioritizes rights, not finances.

Except, of course, when it comes to using migrant child labor.

This week, a New York Times expose found that the supply chain for Ben & Jerry’s, among other corporations, relies heavily on labor from migrant children.

The details are appalling.

While Ben & Jerry’s enriches its executive branch “migrant children [are] grinding from exhaustion” to keep the supply chain afloat.

The report detailed children as young as 13, working 12-hour days, often overnight shifts, in order to survive. The kids are either struggling in or missing school entirely.

Yet Kaepernick’s activism organization doesn’t seem to mind. Know Your Rights Camp has no comment.

Fox News Digitals requested comment on whether the organization planned to cut ties with the ice cream brand or condemn the use of child labor in Ben & Jerry’s supply chain.

No response.

“Change the Whirled” ice cream.

It would appear that Know Your Rights Camp doesn’t believe in its own mission, to “advance the liberation and well-being of black and brown communities.”

The fraudulence of the group makes it a fitting partner for Kaepernick. Colin Kaepernick is far from the virtuous advocate he claims. In fact, his primary business partner relies on sweatshop labor to produce its products.

Nike, that is.

As for whether you should buy the Kaepernick-flavor ice cream, the answer is an emphatic no. And we don’t say that not because it’s made on the back of child labor in conjunction with a fraud.

We say it because it sounds unappealing in taste

Ben & Jerry’s uses sunflower butter to produce the non-dairy flavor, which is “100% certified vegan, just like Kaepernick himself. “

Those are Ben & Jerry’s words. Not ours.

Plus, we oppose weaponizing ice cream for social justice. Doing so with sports was one thing. But there was no need to wrap nasty deserts into wokeness.