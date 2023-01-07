Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, Gets In Some Bikini Time In Sydney Prior To The Australian Open

American tennis player Taylor Fritz battled Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon last year. He ended up losing the match on the court, but everyone learned that he was doing plenty of winning off of it.

The cameras found his content creator girlfriend Morgan Riddle and a star was born. She has hundreds of thousands of followers across multiple social media platform. She often documents the life and the travel that goes along with being the girlfriend of a tennis player.

Morgan Riddle attends Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

For those who now follow along with Morgan as she hops from vacation to vacation and tournament to tournament we know she’s currently in Sydney, Australia. It’s a few day prior to the Australian Open, but right at the tale end of the inaugural United Cup.

A United Cup that has the U.S. facing off against Italy in the final with $15 million in prize money up for grabs. Obviously Morgan is there to root on her boyfriend as he participates in the tournament, but she’s also there to create content.

And a couple of days ago she provided some of that content as she enjoyed a little time by the water in a black bikini.

Cameras Love The Top Ten Player’s Girlfriend

Fritz, who improved on his ATP tour ranking from last season and is currently No. 9 on that list, advanced to the fourth round during last year’s Australian Open. There he was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

We can expect to see plenty of both Morgan and Fritz at this year’s open. If the camera operators know how to do their jobs properly that is. Otherwise it will go down as a wasted opportunity.

People can hate on it all they want, but it’s a smart move to give hot girlfriends – or beer chugging blondes for that matter – plenty of camera time during matches.