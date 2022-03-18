Ladies of Instagram Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Steve Spurrier’s St. Patrick’s Day Costume & Dickie V.’s Bracket Is Toast

I’ve finally experienced the Chinese-like censorship you hear about

There I was this morning doing my normal radio hit across Michigan and NW Ohio, which is simulcast on an Ohio cable TV provider’s sports network, talking about Lia Thomas defeating Olympians last night in the NCAA Championships when the censors came for me.

According to my friend who was watching, I was given 50 seconds before the channel went to commercial and didn’t return for SIX minutes while I explained the situation in Georgia where today Lia Thomas has a very good chance of breaking Missy Franklin’s American record in the 200 freestyle.

The cable channel didn’t allow its viewers to hear how Lia Thomas beat three biological female Olympians in the 500 freestyle en route to a national championship.

What the hell are we doing here, folks?

Why'd you cut me off & go to commercial @BCSNsports? — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) March 18, 2022

Those people who are willing to hit a dump button on what I said today are the same people who want equal rights for their daughters in sports and also love to use #girldad hashtags. They’re just not willing to let you report what we saw Thursday night as a biological female named Emma Weyant did everything within her power to catch the biological male in the pool, but it wasn’t enough. It was a helluvan effort — for second place.

Shame on those who know this is wrong and still won’t speak up. Shame on the Pat Forde types who stay quiet even though they know the playing field isn’t equal.

You know those guys who go on sports-talk radio and just go through the motions? Yeah, that’s not me.

I’ve said it a million times. I have my dream job. I don’t want to go to New York City. I don’t want to leave my neighborhood. I don’t want to work for anyone but this crew of great Americans who have made Screencaps an absolute beast.

I can just let it flow on these radio appearances.

Anyway, let’s get rolling this morning.

On my Clay & Buck appearance

• Speaking of just firing away during a radio appearance, Thursday I was on coast-to-coast with Clay & Buck for the second time and as per usual, I just let it fly.

Patrick C. in Perrysburg writes:

What a joy to listen to you on Buck &Clay today! Stay on the mound and keep pitching on that swim story! Finally, some common sense!

Damn right, Patrick.

On March Madness TV setups

• LaMont J. writes:

The Tournament is one of my favorite times of the year. This is my office setup, my kids are so jealous. I have a big screen downstairs but I’m between meetings I have the sound on.

Remove Rex Chapman from the equation and that’s a solid work setup.

• Guy G. in western New York writes:

It’s crude, as this is Buffalo in March. I wasn’t prepared for outside viewing yet!!

I bet Guy G. hasn’t had a TV outside to watch March Madness many times in that part of New York. What a beautiful day.

On getting that first NCAA Tournament victory and then learning about the San Diego flight prices

• Jason D., our resident Wright State Insider®, writes:

Just now got around to reading Screencaps. I spent the morning trying to figure out how to get to San Diego, but with $1,500 flights it’s not going to happen.

I saw the Wright State shout out from Britt T. – get on the wagon Britt, hope you win some money! They really struggled against the zone earlier this year and it was nice to see them make adjustments along the way. Tanner Holden is a stud and I hope they have a good showing against Arizona and keep it competitive. 21.5 point dogs seems like a lot.

The atmosphere last night for the game was better than I could have hoped for. Seeing a packed UD arena cheering for the Raiders was something I never thought I would see. It was a long night for sure (I also stayed for Notre Dame/Rutgers) but worth every second. I wish I had some pictures to share but I was locked in the second I stepped in the arena and it never crossed my mind to capture the moment.

Raider Up Screencaps Nation!

On Kentucky’s loss

• Chas G. in Toluca Lake, Ca writes:

I see you went down the same road that I did – Kentucky over Kansas! There went 3 bracket sheets in three different pools including the OutKick pool.

Coach Cal and his Wildcat team along with Iowa, UConn and Indiana thanks for either not showing up or just flat out ‘getting schooled’!

Let me tell you about last night. My 9-year-old son and I watched our very first massive March Madness upset together, and I’m convinced he’s hooked. Mom allowed him to stay up to see the ending and he was full of strategic questions. He wanted to know about the clock, how fouling to stop the clock worked, when to foul, who to foul.

It’s all starting to click with him and it’s awesome to see.

Thursday, after school, he was out front with his neighborhood buddies shooting hoops and being kids on an absolutely beautiful 74-degree day. I had March Madness on the garage TV. It all reminded me of being a kid again and why this time of year is so awesome.

And we get to do it all over again later tonight — after I finish up my Lia Thomas updates.

On mowing!

• Roger C. in Lewisburg, TN has his yard on PEDs!

Got in the 4th round of TNML practice after the Vols win yesterday. Grass is starting to shape up and the 250 lbs. of fertilizer should kick in any day. Will be on a 3-day mowing schedule for a while then but so glad to be back on the mower with warm temperatures and sunshine!

Any SCs readers needing a team for the tournament, jump on the Tennessee Big Orange bandwagon. We’ve got a good team and maybe this is finally the year?

What a beautiful sight, Roger. I am so jealous to see the lush turf already growing in. We’re still at least 2-3 weeks away from getting anywhere near this level of lush and it’s killing me. Last night I did some cleanup work while the kids shot hoops and it has the blood pumping for the upcoming season and all the projects I want to accomplish.

You guys say the word on which day should serve as Opening Day. Look at the calendar and pick a Thursday. Some of us will be able to participate. Some won’t. It’s fine.

Let’s go out there and have a great Friday across this great country. Work hard, don’t forget to take a long lunch and then hit the golf course for a nightcap. I’ll be here on and off throughout the day as my swimming coverage converges with my March Madness viewing.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

You have the same mortgage rate as May 2019 but the median price of a new home in the US is up over 35% since then ($313k to $423k) with many areas of the country rising even more.



Affordability ⬇️ — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) March 17, 2022

