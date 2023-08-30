Keegan Bradley Reminds Everyone He Still Hasn’t Unpacked His 2012 Ryder Cup Suitcase After Missing Out On U.S. Team

Videos by OutKick

Keegan Bradley was among the small group of players that you could absolutely make a case for deserving a spot on this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team. Not only did he earn two PGA Tour wins over the last 10 months and finished 11th in the team standings, but he may be the most passionate American golfer out there.

Bradley reminding the world that he still hasn’t unpacked his suitcase from the 2012 Ryder Cup a day after missing out on this year’s team certainly proves that he bleeds red, white, and blue and absolutely loves the biennial event.

During that week I had some of my best memories coupled with some of my darkest in my golf career. ⁣

I’m proud of the effort I put in to make this amazing team over a decade later.



But it wasn’t meant to be. — Keegan Bradley (@Keegan_Bradley) August 30, 2023

Keegan Bradley not touching his suitcase since returning home from the 2012 Ryder Cup is a well-documented story. Over the last decade, Bradley’s unpacked suitcase is inevitably mentioned in the lead-up to the Ryder Cup.

Unfortunately for Bradley, unpacked suitcases don’t add to your resume to make the U.S. team. It also doesn’t help Bradley’s cause that Justin Thomas, who was theoretically given the final spot on the team, is 6-2-1 at the Ryder Cup and great friends with multiple players on the team.

“I’ve always been an outsider in the sport, but I have tried to get close to the guys I thought would be on the team,” Bradley told Golf Channel after not being a captain’s pick. “I feel like moving forward I’m going to have to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup.”

In a follow-up tweet after explaining that “it wasn’t meant to be,” Bradley said “I’m gonna be watching and pulling as hard as I can” for this year’s U.S. team.

Bradley represented the U.S. in both the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cups, both losing efforts, but the 2012 loss clearly, and rightfully, left a bad taste in the 37-year-old’s mouth.

The U.S. carried a 10-6 advantage heading into Sunday’s singles matches in 2012, but gave up its lead after losing eight of the 12 matches that afternoon. Bradley lost his singles match to Rory McIlroy 2&1.