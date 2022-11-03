Daniel Radcliffe wants “Harry Potter” fans to know creator J.K. Rowling’s views on biology don’t speak for the entire franchise.

The legendary “Harry Potter” author has been very consistent that biology matters, women are women, men are men and that’s the way the world works in her mind (and the minds of countless other people).

Yet, that stance has caused some major backlash, including from actors she enriched beyond their wildest dreams.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

In 2020, the man famous for playing the boy wizard wrote a piece rejecting Rowling’s views, and wrote in part, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Now, he’s doubled down and claimed her views don’t represent the rest of the “Harry Potter” family.

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

Radcliffe told IndieWire the following when explaining why he spoke out against the woman who made him insanely rich:

The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that. And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important … It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything. But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head.

For the record, Daniel Radcliffe is hardly the first former “Potter” star to take shots at the woman who made him rich and famous.

Emma Watson took a not-so-subtle jab at Rowling for believing women are women when she claimed “she was here for all the witches” during an award show.

Emma Watson is a queen for this pic.twitter.com/fng3dHsfYJ — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) March 13, 2022

The most important part about this situation is Rowling has never said a single thing that should offend rational people. She believes in biology and science. The “Harry Potter” creator believes women are women, and that’s a good thing. How is that controversial at all?

Yet, the two faces of the franchise have both made the active decision to denounce or combat her views.

Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe have both spoken out about “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling’s views on biology. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

J.K. Rowling made Daniel Radcliffe rich beyond his wildest dreams.

It’s also sad to see someone attack the woman responsible for their life, wealth and the security of future generations. It’s believed Radcliffe netted roughly $100 million (via Cosmopolitan) from the eight “Harry Potter” films. If he doesn’t have something nice to say about J.K. Rowling, he probably shouldn’t say anything at all.

When someone makes statements of biological fact and also sets you up for the next eight generations, you’d be wise to be grateful and not combative because you disagree.

J.K. Rowling made Daniel Radcliffe rich and famous. Not the other way around.

Daniel Radcliffe rejects J.K. Rowling’s views on biology. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

It’s unfortunate Radcliffe and others feel the need to attack the woman they owe their livelihoods to over such a dumb situation. Basic biology shouldn’t be a topic that is controversial, but here we are. It’s a sad state of affairs.