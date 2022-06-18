Jena Sims PSA: ‘Don’t Waste Your Good Boob Years On Some Loser’

Model and golf WAG Jena Sims gets the content game. She’s built a name for herself, in part, off of the success she’s been able to enjoy on social media.

So it wasn’t surprising that when Jena started making content on TikTok that it made headlines immediately. She did swing for the fences with her video by submitting herself for her dream job.

What is her dream job, you ask?

Oh nothing, just a little thing called Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie. I know that doesn’t hold the same weight it once did, but Jena is more in line with what a traditional SI Swimsuit Rookie is.

Jena has since followed up that initial video with golf, food, makeup, and yes bikini content.

But Mrs. Brooks Koepka isn’t just stopping there. She’s also providing a valuable public service by reminding women not to waste their “good boob years on some loser.”

In the video, Jena shows off the fact that she hasn’t been wasting her good boob years on some loser while revealing that her husband often sends her sweet texts.

I don’t know about you, but I prefer my PSAs to come in the form of a TikTok video

Not wasting your boob years isn’t Jena’s idea or a new concept to the internet (a quick Google search reveals that it’s been around for a few years). But given her reach, I think it’s fair to give her some credit for bringing it to the masses.

I don’t know about you, but I prefer my PSAs to come in the form of a TikTok video from a model. It seems like the perfect way to get a message across.

Jena and Brooks have been together for more than five years and tied the knot earlier this month in Turks and Caicos. Brooks is currently tied for 24th in this year’s US Open.