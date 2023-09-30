Is Texas A&M Back? Aggies Win 3rd Straight; Arkansas DT John Morgan Rushed To Hospital

Videos by OutKick

Texas A&M suddenly looks like a major college football team again.

The Aggies won their third straight game, 34-22 over Arkansas at the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas, Saturday afternoon. Now, Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) sits just one win from its 2022 total when the Aggies finished a disappointing 5-7 after entering the season at No. 6. A&M also equaled its SEC win total of last year, when it finished 2-6.

The game stopped for several minutes late in the fourth quarter when Arkansas senior defensive tackle John Morgan III collapsed after a play. Players from both teams watched medical personnel tend to Morgan before he was placed on a stretcher and taken to a hospital.

Arkansas defensive tackle John Morgan is taken from the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after collapsing (SEC Network photo).

SEC Network sideline reporter Alyssa Lang said a few minutes later that Morgan was moving and talking and was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek told Lang that Morgan’s neck snapped back on the play, and he was experiencing pain and tenderness. Yurachek had spoken to an Arkansas trainer. Morgan transferred to Arkansas after last season from Pittsburgh.

Arkansas Razorbacks Lose 3rd Straight

Arkansas (2-3, 0-2 SEC) lost its third straight game.

Texas A&M appears headed in the opposite direction, but it must host No. 12 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) next Saturday. The Crimson Tide plays at Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2 SEC) tonight (9 p.m., ESPN).

“They look to be the real deal as we near the midway point of the season,” SEC Network announcer Dave Neal said after the game.

New starting quarterback Max Johnson came through for the Aggies a week after they lost original starter Conner Weigman for the season. He suffered a foot injury in a win over Auburn last week. Johnson completed 17 of 28 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing nine times for 57 yards around a pick six.

Texas A&M And Coach Jimbo Fisher Back On Track

“I thought he did a great job in the first half,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He had a couple of mistakes in the second half. Then he got his composure. We’ve got a lot of work to do. But he did a good job. And we’ve got to get better as a team.”

Fisher entered this season on the hot seat.

Aggies’ defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin’s unit put on a show. The Aggies sacked Arkansas star quarterback KJ Jefferson seven times and held him to 9-of-17 passing for 132 yards with a pick six. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper sacked Jefferson twice.

Fisher credited the with which the Aggies rushed the passer as they consistently kept Jefferson in the pocket.

“We didn’t allow him to get outside,” he said. “KJ is so dangerous.”

Aggies’ Ainias Smith Returns Punt For Key TD

Wide receiver Ainias Smith returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and 34-16 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Smith broke his leg in a loss against Arkansas last season and was lost for the year, which contributed to the Aggies’ poor season. He also caught four passes for 71 yards.

“Ainias is our guy,” Fisher said. “That’s our guy.”