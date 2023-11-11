Hooters Salutes The Vets, Instagram Models Who Served The U.S.A. & Is That Jeff Bezos In A White Dress On A Futuristic Surfboard?

Videos by OutKick

I know there will be a bunch of ‘Thank you veterans’ messages on social media from people who feel like they just have to do it like taking a leak in the morning and then they move on

When the Internet pretenders zig, we zag.

I asked you guys to take the wheel this morning. I wanted the Screencaps military veterans to tell us about their service and something that stuck with them after their time in the military. Or just share a story or memory. The floor was wide open.

Let’s get right into it.

• Benny writes:

I look back at my 24 years in the AF and the one thing that sticks with me is “camaraderie”. Being side by side with men and women of all races, cultures, religions, from cities, the country, suburbs or anywhere in between and we all had one focus: get the mission done. I spent most of my career overseas, and was insulated from a lot of the stupid division antics we see in the pravda media and garbage politicians seen stateside. My last assignment, I was fortunate enough to be assigned to a unit in eastern Europe encompassing a dozen nations. Working and living side by side with amazing men and women with a dozen different cultures, languages, tactics, procedures is challenging and rewarding. Deploying downrange into combat areas creates a brother (and sister)hood that goes beyond petty differences in life. One learns to grow and appreciate other views and opinions and to focus on what is really important in life.

One other thing less serious that always sticks with me: the smell. one doesn’t really experience a place until you can smell it. sometimes good; often, not so much.

Something that helped build camaraderie in my military days was how if you showed a weakness, everyone gave you hell and just kept poking the bear. Sounds like Todd Z. showed a weakness with sunrises/sunsets, and in true SC community fashion, everyone kept poking the bear! This is why I feel at home in the SC community… Thank You! So, I have to keep piling on Todd Z. with a couple more pics. The first is a sunset off the coast of Pictured Rocks, Lake Superior; the second is a sunrise outside my home in Yukon, OK.

On a final note, today [Friday] is the 48th anniversary of the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald (made famous by the late, great Gordon Lightfoot). For those in the community who might be unaware of the whole incident, I attached a link that gives a good read.

The Fateful Journey – Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society The Fateful Journey by Sean Ley, Development Officer The final voyage of the Edmund Fitzgerald began November 9, 1975 at the Burlington Northern Railroad Dock No.1, Superior, Wisconsin. Captain Ernest M. McSorley had loaded her with 26,116 long tons of taconite pellets, made of processed iron ore, heated and rolled into marble-size balls. Departing shipwreckmuseum.com

I’ll pour out some for the 29 crewmen tonight. Sköl.

Thanks for another great week of bringing America to America! GO BLUE!

• Lt Col. Travers writes:

Joe, I’ve written a couple times … I currently serve fulltime in the Air National Guard and have for 29 years. Simply put , outside of choosing to have kids …. It’s the best decision I have ever made. I’ve worked other place , Fortune 500 companies etc when I was a “ weekend warrior “ but after becoming fulltime I love it more than any job I’ve had even though pay is lacking.

What have I learned over the years ? It’s simply about the friendships of the people serving with you. That common bond with the person beside of you. Hard to explain , but that’s the best thing.

• Clay W. says:

I served in the Air Force which dragged me from New Jersey to San Antonio for basic and then off the Columbus, Oh as a photographer at then , Lockbourne AFB. Thank you Air Force for the escape and discovery of Ohio where I finished my service, got married, Ohio girl, and still live and work 50 years later.

One bit of wisdom learned thru my time in uniform: The high ranking officers actually running the show are all pretty fair, smart and most human like. The very junior officers are the worst as they think they know it all because they have a degree and you might not, i did, but still. I say the guys running the show because the highest ranks are mostly figure heads with vastly inflated ideas of their importance. They are politicians and like the one is DC, pretty much full of crap. I would take a bird colonel over a 3 star general any day of the week. Base commanders know why things work and get done and respect it. Throw a lot of stars on a shoulder and scrambled eggs of a brim and all brains seem to slide out the other end.

To all who served, be proud of however you did that. We are proud of you. America should be.

• Pete from right here in Perrysburg (I’ve never met Pete; he’s not a plant) writes:

I picked up a couple:

1) When preparing a defensive position, one hour of daylight is worth all night.

2) Never pass up a chance to eat, sleep, or go to the bathroom.

3) An A$$ chewing is like bubblegum. It don’t cost much and it don’t last long.

4) A 5 pound can of coffee can get you just about anything.

5) Via my first Platoon Sergeant – ” Sir, if you lie down with dogs, you get fleas.”

• Dean from Monroe, GA emails:

3 generations of US Army vets in my family, my dad(Korean War), myself(peacetime), my son( Afghanistan).

This is more about my son. 9/11 he was 12 yrs old and decided to be a Ranger. Spent high school training. Enlisted at end of jr yr and spent 4 yrs, 3 trips to afghanistan.

He and these young men and women enlisted knowing they were going to the war. I applaud them and their courage.

My boy went on and graduated from GA Tech and went to Africa and Iraq as a contractor.

We need more young people like this. Do Hard Things!!!

• Galen in Johnson City, TN writes:

I sent this last year and gave the backstory of my father in Karlsruhe, Germany after the Allied Bombings in 1944 effectively ending WWII.

Never was there a prouder man to be an American!

Sidenote: The content heater that SCs is on does not need previously published material, but I owe it to my dad and America!

• Dawgs fan Bill in Buford, GA is home from Japan (I think he sent some sunset photos that need published) and writes:

I am a former Marine that served from 1993-2001 4 years active and 4 years reserve, most of my time working on helicopters at Marine Corps Base Hawaii after boot camp at Parris Island.

Love the SC community and have learned so much on mowing, wood piles, and all the other topics – thanks so much for all you do creating this environment.

One fun story from my time in the Marines was using liquid nitrogen to ice down our beer kegs. You may not be aware but aircraft tires are filled with nitrogen and not oxygen for a variety of reasons related to moisture and pressure. Anyway, we had a few guys that had access to liquid nitrogen and we would use it to make super cold beer. You have to use a metal trash can because if you use plastic it will shatter into a thousand pieces (which we learned the first time). Coldest beer I ever drank!

Have a great weekend and Go Dawgs!

• Bo in Michigan writes:

Joe thanks for making SC part of my morning routine. There’s rarely anything that I don’t find interesting, but if that ever does happen I will choose to scroll on past vice whining like a millennial house shopping.

I was fortunate to serve for 22 years in the Army first as an infantryman and then as a Special Forces soldier (Green Beret). I had the pleasure to serve with some of the greatest people this nation produces, often in some challenging circumstances. Now in semi-retirement after a 2nd career, there’s a couple of takeaways that still resonate to this day. The first is “Never Quit”..it’s amazing what the human body and brain can withstand if you are committed.

The second is “fail to plan..plan to fail”. Having a PACE plan (Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency) as part of a well thought out approach to your objectives creates clarity and reduces some of the anxiety of uncertainty. Having spent quality time in various global garden spots, I can 100% say that America is not only the greatest nation on the face of the earth, but despite our challenges remains a beacon of freedom to people around the planet.

Never let the bastards get you down. Oh and here’s a pic of the sunrise over the Black Sea from Odessa Ukraine last year.

• Beau in Toledo sat down after a long week of work and typed out this one:

I’m going to try my best to keep this short (we all know that’s not likely), but it’s definitely going to be personal, so here goes.

THANK YOU .

Thank You, from the bottom of my Soul, to ALL of The Veterans that have Fought and/or Served to defend the GREATEST Country to ever exist in the history of this Third Rock, and the Greatest Document of All Time, The United States Constitution.

If I may, Sir, I’d like to name a few from my Family and circle.

On my Mom’s side, Her Grandfather Eugene and Father Collins both Served in The Navy during World War 2. Her Mom’s Brothers, Schad, Frank, and John, Served during WW2, and Bob Served during Korea. All Army.

Dad’s side saw His Father Arthur Serving in World War 1, His older brother Charlie during WW2 (Marine, Tarawa… ugly battle… explains why He wasn’t the most pleasant of the Family, but MYGAWD could That Man cook a feast… got it from Grandma, from what I’m told), His Brother Bill during Korea in the DMZ (all 3 of His Boys, Billy, Mark, and Keith, Served as well, all 4 Army). Dad’s BIL Al served in the Ohio National Guard in cbus. My Pops (LOVE YOU POPS!!) and His older Brother Bob, who were both on the tarmac about to head out to Vietnam. From what Pops tells me, Their Service was almost up, and because They were in the Army Corps of Engineers and roads needed built, They were kept back. Both of the Sons of Dad’s younger Brother Roy, my cousins Roy Jr and Jeremy, Served as well.

Mrs. Beau in Toledo’s side saw Her Uncle Immo and His Son Joe Serve in the US Military. Most of Her Family came over on The Boat in 1949. (On a dark note, Her Grandpa Fischer “served” unwillingly as a meteorologist for the last incarnation of the Devil himself… he did that so there could be a chance for the entire Family to get the 6 out of Germany and head to America).

My Sister’s (technically step-sis, but whatever) Father Ron Served, as did Her Husband, Kevin, who Served in the USAF during the GWOT. I feel like it would be judicious for me to also mention to my Sis Tammy as a Military Mom, as She handled the Home Front while Kevin was away (as do a majority of Military Moms, so a Tip o The Beer to ALL of Them, as well!).

My former neighbor, “Skins”, who Served during WW2, and Earned His Purple Heart in Guadal Canal. When I met Him, He still had shrapnel in His shoulder. Pretty sure His Sons Served as well.

Family Friend… Ya know what, Family, Elmer, who Served in ‘Nam in the Army, and Earned His Purple Heart there. His Grandson Anthony is Serving in the USAF right now.

Gotta mention co-workers as well: Doug, a former supervisor, ALWAYS a Marine (who’s password to enter his office was SEMPER FI!), Joe, Ronnie, and my mentor Jim, who crawled thru the bellies of Bombers to make sure electronics isht ran right so comms were solid, and the ordinance made their targets during the GWOT.

Also, Thank You to Each and Every #Screencaps and #TNML Member who’ve Served and/or are still Serving!

I probably missed a bunch, but I’ve taken up enough space for today.

Yes, today is labeled Veteran’s Day on the calendar, but break the rules, ‘Caps Nation… Thank and HONOR a Veteran any day of the year.

• John in SD says:

Military service: best thing I ever did. Saw parts of the world I would and wouldn’t pay to see again. Unexplainable life experiences. With the recent recruiting shortages in the military, these kids will miss out on a lot of life experiences.

Not a Marine but Semper Fi, happy birthday!

Stick with the sunset/rise, great entries.

Can’t believe what’s going on in this country when you see a video targeting LE officers like that. I saw it on the national news and that’s incomprehensible. Screencaps is a beacon of light for the level headed hard working Americans.

• Peter sent this one at 7:39 a.m. possibly testing to see if today’s column is in real-time…oh, it’s in real-time! Peter writes:

Thank you for listening to my thoughts on mowing in Japan that I sent in several months ago. Always appreciate a man of the people who listens and responds to his audience as peers, not as consumers ripe for manipulation. Two thoughts on Veterans Day (today marks 21 years of service in the Navy for me).

1. We take an oath not to a president, not to a political party, not even to the people of this fine nation, but to the Constitution. That’s unique in our world, and while it seems that our leaders often forget that little piece of paper, the principles outlined in it are worth serving, protecting and yes, even dying for if need be.

2. While I appreciate everyone who thanks me for my service, being stationed all over the US and deployed around the world with our finest citizens in uniform has made me appreciate the good people in our country. All of us are in service in some way. I truly appreciate the Screencaps community and the hard things each of you do to raise solid families, build communities and make this nation truly great. We are all in this together, and no one of us is more important than another.

3. Both sunrises and sunsets at sea are spectacular. I won’t flood the inbox with photos, however I favor sunsets for two reasons: (1) trying to catch the “green flash,” (2) as the sun goes down and the day draws to a close, I am reminded that whatever works remains left to be done, or no matter how much I have failed, God has the watch and tomorrow will be a new day to love and serve others. Godspeed, Joe!

Kinsey:

Thank you, Peter, for the great compliment above.

Thank you to the veterans.

Thank you to those who shared their stories and emotions. This column is nothing without the voice of the people.

The anti-Todd Z. emails just keep pouring in, but his strategy might’ve been genius afterall!

Todd Z. might’ve turned himself into a Screencaps legend for taking a stand against Sunrises and Sunsets.

Indy Daryl will forever be known for his ‘Do Hard Things’ theme. Beau in Toledo is known for using jet fuel in his lawnmower. Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green is known as the triathlete who lost to Mayor Pete at the Michigan Ironman because he had to take an emergency dump.

‘Sheriff’ John in Houston became famous for his stance on raccoons and the $12k breakfast bar furniture set his wife’s interior decorator insisted on buying.

Mike T. & Cindy T. became their own brand within Screencaps.

Exotic Wood Mike has his superfans.

It’s “better to be known for something than be forgotten for nothing,” Todd Z.

At this point, he needs to lean into it like Hollywood Hogan. The readers have zeroed in on Todd Z. and there’s no turning back now.

Good morning @JoeKinseyexp ….



Here’s something to start the weekend right. I am sure Todd Z. will enjoy it as well. Lol — Tacoma_Driver_from_Beantown (@FromTacoma) November 11, 2023

• L.A. Don writes:

Driving home tonight [Friday] and took this pic.

Newport Beach Harbor with Catalina Island off in the distance…

• Speaking of possible CIA agents Mike T. and Cindy T. in Eagle, Idaho, they lit one up to celebrate another week of retirement:

• Chris H. in Central Iowa says:

Witnessed this beauty while bow hunting on a perfect Friday.

• Guy G. writes:

Rare trip towards the city, and the sun is out. Spite sunset from Buffalo

• Jeff B. in Colorado says:

Tell the sunrise/sunset haters to get bent.

• Jon H. says this one is “for Todd Z.”:

Taken last month, the 18th hole at Sebonack.

Kinsey:

This one hit me hard. While Jon H. was aiming straight into Todd Z.’s soul with this one, I couldn’t help but be sucked into what it must’ve felt like to be in the moment and looking at that sun setting on another successful day of golf.

Gives me chills just thinking about being with the boys slamming a couple of vodka sodas and reflecting on life as the sun sets across Great Peconic Bay on Long Island.

By the way, Jon H. must be connected. You don’t just get on Sebonack.

Chills.

And let’s do one more this morning because it’s from what I believe is a new emailer and in a part of the country that has become huge for Screencaps. I’ve officially lost track of how many Screencaps readers are out of the Pacific Northwest, an area that I absolutely love and explored quite a bit in my early 20s.

• Bev writes:

Hi Joe…Camano Island, Wa

Blessed to live here, blessed to be the daughter of a WW2 Marine, note the flags in the photo. Keep doing what you are doing, it gives we elders hope.

Kinsey:

It makes me so happy to receive messages like this from Bev. I’m not saying that just to infuriate Todd Z.

Woman Boomer New emailer Blue state Part of the country where the Internet doesn’t typically here from, but a part of the country I want to hear from…when they zig, we zag

Bev, tell all of your girlfriends this is where they need to start their day. Right here at Screencaps. Talk life. Share wisdom. Set me straight from time to time. Take shots at Todd Z. Make fun of the Millennials.

Media outlets have given up on Bev and her girlfriends. Not Screencaps.

Drug dealers traffic in meth. I traffic my email address in search of wisdom and life experiences because it’s a drug to the common person trying to get through life.

I will pick off new readers one at a time. Eventually those readers will tell 5 friends and I have a LEGAL content Ponzi scheme that will never land me in federal prison.

ONE MORE SUNSET PHOTO BECAUSE THERE’S A DOG!

• John L. writes:

Joe, so many great photos. But to my recollection not a single one featured man’s best friend–until now!

My dad leaves for Marco Island next week

Safe travels to all who are making the journey south over the next couple of days. Try to stay warm this winter. And I hope there are no fights over the pool temperature at the one of many community pools in your retirement village — *that’s probably not the correct term to use these days.

Relax, Boomers.

My mom is reading this and she’ll jump all over me for using the wrong terminology.

Are the snowbirds trying to ruin your bucolic village?

• Alex R. brings up a great question:

I am of the Gen X generation so I straddle the FB/Instagram line and dabble in both. I noticed in my local NC area FB town groups a lot of people form the Northeast that have migrated south complaining they can’t find a good bagel, Chinese food, a good slice or a deli with good pastrami.

My immediate response to this is yeah because you moved to NC we do Biscuits, BBQ and grits, what did you expect. Sit down have some collards and cornbread and say thank you while sipping on your sweet tea and enjoying 60deg weather in December and our lower taxes.(Occasionally I add that comment to the thread and they all get in a tizzy).

My question for our southern Screencap patrons, How many of you hear this complaint from the halfbacks and snowbirds that have invaded your area and do you care as little for their suffering as I do?

PS Sunsets are beautiful but sunrises are earned. And if you are ever in Wyoming no better way to earn that sunrise than from the golf course. Tell Todd Z to simmer down and keep scrolling his insta girls are just a couple wheel spins down.

Meals to make when mom is gone and dad has the kids!

• Harvey D. from the North Coast of Ohio writes:

Single parent meals

Dad was a Construction Superintendent, means he had alot of jobs to watch and keep on track. Mom was an E.R. Nurse on second shift. So, if she had to go in early or Dad was late, we enjoyed” Typical Motherless Meal” Dad’s name for a delicious meal consisting of:

1 quart of homegrown canned tomatoes

1 quart of homegrown canned green beans

1 bag of egg noodles

1 lb of hamburger

Salt and pepper to taste.

Swish, done, time! Brown the beef add the others, boil til noodles are soft. Serve.

We ate it and were glad to have it. We were Gen X, if we came home they had to feed us, it was like the one rule. No damn Mc Ds BS or other crap. Ok, so when the Gilardi family put the frozen pizza factory in, we did live on those for a bit. (Mama Rosa’s now, for those who know) but this was a 2 or 4 night a week staple.

• Harvey, who sent a very long email on a variety of subjects that ended with a “Suck it, Todd Z” message, added:

The Bungals

Holy crap! Imagine what they would be doing if they didn’t make the first 4 weeks of the season training camp! WTF! Alot of my friends are Lions fans, I told them if it happend to be the battle of the shitty kitties in Sin City for the Super Bowl, we would make the Hangover movies look like Sesame Street! Dare to dream, but it would be a blast!

The current state of tipping drink waitresses in Las Vegas as discussed Friday

• Resident Professor of Economics, Jared P., who has helped us on a number of economic-related subjects, writes:

Each time I see someone adjusting for inflation, like the tweet from Vital Vegas, as an economist I ask why they picked the particular year to start. Sometimes there is a good reason, sometimes the reason is arbitrary, and sometimes the reason is meant to deceive. There might be a good reason to choose 1970 as the year of reference, but since the 1970’s featured above trend inflation, the choice of 1970 means the difference between $1 in 1970 and $1 in 2023 will be greater ($1 -> $8.14) than the difference between $1 in 1980 and $1 in 2023 ($1 -> $3.96).

Question: Why are people still tipping $1 for a comped drink in Las Vegas casinos? If they tip at all. pic.twitter.com/WD0huLgWOP — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) November 10, 2023

I’m sure Vital Vegas didn’t put thought into which year to start, and who cares, it’s just a friendly tweet, but sometimes activists choose a starting year for political purposes. Take the federal minimum wage, which started in 1938 at $0.25 per hour.

What would that wage be today if it simply kept up with inflation? It would be $5.50 per hour, lower than the current federal minimum wage of $7.25. However, if you take the minimum wage from 1968, which was $1.60 per hour, and adjust it for inflation, the minimum wage would be $14.40 per hour, almost 99% higher than the current federal minimum wage. Depending on what result I want, I could play with the starting year and get that result (you can play with the inflation calculator here). The lesson, beware when people adjust for inflation to make a point, unless you know why the years were chosen.

Have a blessed day.

• Daniel from La Cañada says:

I travel to Las Vegas 4 to 5 times a year. A few for work and a few for fun, 4 hour drive from Los Angeles or 1:15 flight from BUR airport (one of the most underrated airports in the US by the way).

If gambling at a table we tip $1 chips per drink usually, with an occasional $5 in the beginning if in a group. At the sports books, if grabbing a drink from the bars it’s $1 /beer or $2 easy mixed drink (Jack and Coke, Greyhound) plus I always leave the stupid pocket change they give you. Who wants to walk around with $.37 jingling in their pocket?

Unsolicited Vegas tip: The bars have coffee too. Avoid the 45 minute wait at Starbucks in the morning and grab a $4 black coffee in 30 seconds from the Server Bar. You’re welcome.

Target is at it again

• Steve B. spotted this one in Fort Wayne, IN:

A black wheelchair bound Santa Claus ornament. I assume he is gay as well but that is unconfirmed. Target is really touching all the bases these days.

What a week it’s been. I’m actually exhausted even after an easy Monday. The emails have exploded to a new level, especially new emailers. If yours didn’t get published, there’s a very good chance you’re a day out. Hang tight.

Now it’s time for some college football. It’s supposed to be a beautiful sunny weekend here near Lake Erie, which is a huge victory in November. I’m going to step away from the computer and go live life.

Enjoy your weekend.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

