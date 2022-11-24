High School Sports Broadcaster Demands Coach Be Reprimanded For Following Libs Of TikTok On Twitter

Just in case you were still on the fence about whether or not some people in America have gone completely mad, here’s a story for you. A high school sports broadcaster in Massachusetts wants to see a local coach reprimanded for following Libs of TikTok on Twitter.

Sam Feeley is the founder and owner of Local Sports Productions and follows a number of coaches on social media to keep tabs on them and their teams.

Following the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead – where the suspect identifies as non-binary – Feeley decided to do some digging into some of the coaches he follows on Twitter.

Feeley discovered that Carver High School’s girl’s basketball coach and assistant football coach Mike Ponte follows Libs of TikTok. This means you are a bigot, anti-LGBTQ villain in the eyes of the woke.

Triggered beyond belief, Feeley sent a lengthy email to Carver High School saying that Ponte should be talked to about who he follows on Twitter, according to TB Daily News.

The best part of the email is that Feeley admits that the coach has never liked or shared a single post from Libs of TikTok.

A high school sports broadcaster wants a local coach punished for following Libs of TikTok. (TBDailyNews)

Libs of TikTok has 1.5 million followers on Twitter. It’s an account that simply shares stories, videos, and photos they see coming from radical liberals. The account constantly goes viral while documenting minors at drag shows, gay pride events, adults grooming children, and clips from the trans community.

Libs of TikTok share content other users upload and do not create original content. The account allows its followers to form their own opinion about the content at hand.

Clearly, this is too much for this high school sports broadcaster to handle.

Let’s not kid ourselves here, either. This man wants to see another man lose his job and his ability to earn a living because he follows a Twitter account he doesn’t agree with.

Twitter is not real life, and people need to realize it.

