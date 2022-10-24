Game Of The Century Between No. 3 Tennessee And No. 1 Georgia – Barring Upsets – To Be On CBS At 3:30 P.M. On Nov. 5

The highest ranked pairing of Tennessee and Georgia ever is in the works, and it will be on CBS in the 3:30 p.m. time slot on Nov. 5, the network announced on Monday.

Should No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) beat 22-point underdog Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) on Saturday (CBS, 3:30 p.m.) and should No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 4-0 SEC) beat visiting No. 19 and 13-point underdog Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday night (ESPN, 7 p.m.), a Game of the Century will be set.

Games of the Century over history are No. 1 versus No. 2, but this could be very close to that. And it could be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 should Georgia win impressively and should No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) lose to No. 13 Penn State (6-1), or look bad winning Saturday (FOX, Noon), while Tennessee looks really good against Kentucky. Ohio State is a 15.5-point favorite.

Georgia and Tennessee have never met in a top five matchup through 51 games in the series that Georgia leads, 26-23-2. The Bulldogs have won five straight. Tennessee’s last win was 34-31 at Georgia in the 2016 season.

The last top 10 duel between Georgia and Tennessee was in 2005 when the No. 5 Bulldogs beat the No. 8 Vols, 27-14, in Knoxville.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel after a win this season. (Photo by Trey Wallace.)

Game Of The Century Not The Only Big SEC Game

While the SEC East could well be decided between Georgia and Tennessee, the same could happen in Baton Rouge, La., on Nov. 5 as No. 18 LSU (6-2, 4-1) will be hosting No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1). The SEC announced Monday that game will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Other Nov. 5 games will have Florida at Texas A&M at noon on ESPN, Kentucky at Missouri at noon on the SEC Network, Liberty at Arkansas at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network, South Carolina at Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, and Auburn at Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.

This Saturday’s lineup follows:

Arkansas at Auburn, noon, SEC Network.

Florida at No. 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m., CBS.

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina, 4 p.m., SEC Network.

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN.

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network.