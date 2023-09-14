Eagles Fan Of 70-Beers Fame Starts Tailgating At 4:30 A.M. For 8:15 P.M. Kickoff — Was He Late?

Videos by OutKick
The day Gregg Matza isn’t early to an Eagles tailgate will be an indication that he’s probably dead. As Gregg says, “This is what I do.”
The tailgater who gets plenty of TV time thanks to his early arrivals was at it again Thursday morning when started setting up shop outside Lincoln Financial Field at 4:30 a.m. for tonight’s 8:15 kickoff against the 0-1 Vikings.
The last time we heard from Gregg was back in November when stuffed his car with two pounds of shrimp, “two giant tomato pies” and 70 beers for a night game against the Commanders on a Monday night.
Guys, this is just what Gregg does.
The Philly media keeps acting like it’s surprised to find Gregg out so early for a Thursday night football game, but at this point…it’s just what Gregg does. He was doing this back in 2018.
If he had 70 beers for a Monday night game in November, just imagine what he brought along for a Thursday night game in mid-September when it’s going to be a beautiful 78-degree day with bright sunshine.
Gregg might actually go on an Andre the Giant beer bust and hose down 125 cold ones.
Stay tuned.