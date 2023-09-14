Eagles Fan Of 70-Beers Fame Starts Tailgating At 4:30 A.M. For 8:15 P.M. Kickoff — Was He Late?

Videos by OutKick

The day Gregg Matza isn’t early to an Eagles tailgate will be an indication that he’s probably dead. As Gregg says, “This is what I do.”

The tailgater who gets plenty of TV time thanks to his early arrivals was at it again Thursday morning when started setting up shop outside Lincoln Financial Field at 4:30 a.m. for tonight’s 8:15 kickoff against the 0-1 Vikings.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m but Eagles diehard Gregg Matza was ready to go at 4:30 a.m. #GoBirds @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/fi40lTVFrX — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) September 14, 2023

The last time we heard from Gregg was back in November when stuffed his car with two pounds of shrimp, “two giant tomato pies” and 70 beers for a night game against the Commanders on a Monday night.

Guys, this is just what Gregg does.

The Philly media keeps acting like it’s surprised to find Gregg out so early for a Thursday night football game, but at this point…it’s just what Gregg does. He was doing this back in 2018.

If he had 70 beers for a Monday night game in November, just imagine what he brought along for a Thursday night game in mid-September when it’s going to be a beautiful 78-degree day with bright sunshine.

Gregg might actually go on an Andre the Giant beer bust and hose down 125 cold ones.

Stay tuned.