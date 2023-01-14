Draymond Green Still Trying To Mend Relationship With Jordan Poole After Violently Punching Him During Practice

Draymond Green understands that he and Jordan Poole will never be close friends. That doesn’t mean that he isn’t going to try and mend their relationship, which remains a “work in progress.”

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are teammates, not friends. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Three months ago, early in October, video surfaced from Warriors practice in which Green punched Poole. The team got out ahead of the news and tried to downplay the incident, but what is seen cannot be unseen.

Green clocked Poole and left him limp.

In wake of the incident, which immediately sent shockwaves across the NBA, Green stepped away from the team. He was later fined by Golden State and allowed to return.

While addressing the incident for the first time, Green said that he was not sure if he could fix his connection with Poole. Meanwhile, the Warriors got back into the gym and continued their season.

Poole and Green are on the court together often. Andrew Wiggins said that they are able to coexist.

However, that does not change what happened. Poole and Green will likely never be “cool,” even as the punch-er praises the punch-ee.

The incident may continue to follow them around the country, but they are still teammates. They are still in the same locker room and on the same court. They are still focused on winning.

Draymond Green, though, is also focused on repairing his relationship with Jordan Poole.

Green recently spoke with Taylor Rooks and revealed that his dynamic with Poole has completely changed. That could be expected, considering that he punched him in the face.

He also takes full responsibility for his actions and is willing to admit that he was at fault.

Did it change our relationship, of course. Absolutely. That’s still a work in progress. I’ll always be willing to continue to do that work because I was wrong. — Draymond Green, via Bleacher Report

Despite the strained relationship, Green says that he and Poole are able to be professional.

We go to work every day together. Our lockers are right next to each other, that never changed. We ride the same buses together, we change in the same locker room on the road together — none of that has changed. — Draymond Green, via Bleacher Report

Although nothing has changed about the professionalism between Poole and Green, things are not as they were. Green understands that they may never be “friends” but says that it is getting better with time.

I see improvements, day by day, week by week, month by month I see improvements. That’s all you can ask for. I don’t expect him to come out and be like, ‘Man, I wanna come hang with you off the court.’ I don’t expect that. I’m not a fool. — Draymond Green, via Bleacher Report

Golden State hovers around the .500 mark through 42 games in the 2022/23 season. It is currently eighth in the Western Conference with a lot of season left.

Green is averaging 7.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. Poole is averaging 20.8, 2.5 and 4.5.