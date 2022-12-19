Draymond Green Now Singing Jordan Pooles Praises Two Months After Sucker Punch

Two months ago Draymond Green was being held back by teammates after knocking out teammate Jordan Poole with a sucker punch during a Warriors practice. Now, with Golden State depending more on Poole at the moment, Green is praising the 23-year-old.

With Steph Curry sidelined with a shoulder injury, the Warriors will need to lean on Poole, and the Michigan product delivered in a big way on Sunday with a career-high 43 points in a win against the Toronto Raptors.

Green played the role of hype man following Poole’s big game in Toronto.

“He was incredible on both sides of the ball,” Green said. “And when you connect the game like that, things will go your way. We all know what a special talent he is. He’s been going through some growing pains. To see him come out tonight and have the game that he had – especially with Steph being down and us needing to get a win – was really huge. His effort on the defensive end carried over to the offensive end.”

The beef between Green and Poole has long been squashed at this point, but it’s certainly ironic to see Green talk so highly of a man he literally attacked just two months ago.

Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a practice on Oct. 5. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Some people have grown numb to Draymond Green doing Draymond Green things and have forgotten about the sucker punch given all the antics the big man has pulled since then.

Most recently, Green got a Milwaukee Bucks fan ejected from a game, claiming the fan threatened his life. The media ran with that angle of the story because it’s afraid to question anything involving Green, or the NBA, for that matter.

Since Green has four NBA championship rings, he’s suddenly become this untouchable figure in the NBA. This, despite being one of the whiniest, most over-the-top athletes in professional sports.

Green knocked a teammate unconscious at practice and faced zero discipline from the league. He got a fan ejected for what seems to be a completely made-up claim. But I guess the NBA world is past all that because he’s buddies with Poole again.