Fan Denies Threatening Draymond Green, Says Police Back Him Up

Milwaukee Bucks fan Mike Shane says he didn’t say a single thing threatening to Draymond Green.

Shane was tossed during a recent game against the Warriors, and Green later claimed it was because the Bucks fan said some “threatening stuff to my life.”

Green also claimed he was “this close to going back and diving all the way in” on the fan.

Draymond Green on the situation that led to a fan ejection in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/YMG4X0OFNK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022

Mike Shane tells his side of the Draymond Green argument.

However, Shane has a very different version of events. During an appearance on the “KJ Live” podcast, he was adamant he didn’t say anything inappropriate. He is holding the line that he just told Draymond he was giving the NBA player “a pass” on behalf of the city of Milwaukee for being “a big bully.”

Furthermore, Shane claimed multiple police officers/security guards were near him and “vouched” for him to the Bucks that he hadn’t done anything wrong. You can listen to the audio clip courtesy from TMZ below.

As of Friday morning, there’s absolutely no audio confirming Green’s account of the event. That’s not to say it definitely didn’t happen, but for a packed arena, nobody has come forward to back up Green and no audio exists suggesting the event happened.

The fact multiple officers were apparently in the area and claimed it never happened only further provides credibility to Shane’s version of how everything went down.

Bucks fan says he never threatened Draymond Green. The Warriors star had Mike Shane ejected. No audio of the exchange is public yet. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Draymond Green should push for any and all audio that might have been picked up on the court to be released. As of right now, there’s very little reason to believe his claim of death threats, especially if the cops are backing up Shane. If Green misheard what was said or just made it up, he should apologize immediately. The last thing the sports world needs is another BYU situation.