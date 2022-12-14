Draymond Green Says He Received Death Threats From Ejected Fan

The fan Draymond Green had ejected from Tuesday’s Warriors-Bucks game was apparently making death threats, according to the Golden State star.

In case you missed it, the incident occurred in the third quarter of what turned out to be a Bucks blowout. Trailing by 21 in Milwaukee, Green went to the refs and demanded a Bucks fan be removed.

Despite the crowd booing loudly, Green was seen going to officials and pointing out a fan in the crowd while appearing to say, “That guy right there. F**k outta here.”

Draymond had this fan ejected from the Bucks-Warriors game 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCN5pO7USH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

After the fan was tossed, Green rejoined the team and told Steph Curry what he heard.

Whatever it was certainly caught Steph by surprise, with Curry visibly taken back by the comments.

Draymond Green: ‘I was close to going back’

Anyway, Green expanded a bit after the game, telling reporters that at one point during their heated argument, the fan had said “some threatening stuff to my life.”

Green – who knocked his teammate into next week with an absolute vicious punch earlier this year – said he thought about confronting this fan himself before ultimately letting the refs handle it.

Talk about a lucky break for that guy!

“I was this close to really going back,” Green said. “When I told the official what he said he was like, ‘Oh, he’s got to get out of here.'”

The Bucks said after the game that they were investigating the matter.