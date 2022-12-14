Draymond Green Gets Bucks Fan Ejected In Milwaukee While Warriors Get Blown Out

With the Golden State Warriors down 21 points in the third quarter at Milwaukee, Draymond Green went to referees and demanded a Bucks fan be removed. He got his wish.

Green didn’t do much on the court in the game, scoring two points. He did add seven assists and six rebounds to post one of his signature “triple-singles.”

But that didn’t stop Green from having a major impact on the game. Particularly the fan who wasn’t able to watch his Bucks finish off the Warriors.

While the Milwaukee crowd booed loudly, Green went to officials and pointed out a fan in the crowd. It appears Green says, “That guy right there. F**k outta here.”

Draymond had this fan ejected from the Bucks-Warriors game 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCN5pO7USH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

After the fan is ejected Green goes to rejoin the team, where Steph Curry was shooting free throws. Curry appears to ask Green what the fan said and then reacts to Green’s response.

Warriors Steph Curry gives the “Say what?!” look when Draymond Green tells him what the Bucks fan said to him, apparently.

Draymond Green doesn’t appreciate fan’s language

The beef with the fan appears to have started a few minutes prior.

Draymond Green going back and forth with a courtside Bucks fan 👀pic.twitter.com/keGxVeHGKN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 14, 2022

It’s fascinating that Draymond Green took offense to something someone said. Now, to Green’s credit, he had the fan ejected rather than sucker punching him in the face.

Apparently, he only does that to teammates.

He took a page straight out of the LeBron James playbook, going to the refs because someone said something mean to him.

You know, some people say that NBA players are soft.

And, you know what? Some people are right.