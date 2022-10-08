BREAKING: Draymond Green To Step Away From Warriors

Draymond Green has stepped away from the Golden State Warriors, following a vicious punch that he delivered to team mate Jordan Poole earlier this week, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The video went viral across social media with some condemning the star forward for his actions.

In aftermath of practice altercation, Warriors' Draymond Green says he is going to step away from the team for the next few days. Green apologized to teammates on Thursday, publicly Saturday, and will take some more time to recalibrate. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 8, 2022

On Wednesday during a team scrimmage, Green and Poole allegedly began mouthing off at each other before Poole pushed Green who retaliate with a right hand that knocked Poole to the ground. The two had allegedly been going at each other regarding their contract extensions.

The video was leaked to TMZ and the team is investigating how it was released.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

Neither the Warriors nor the NBA have made a public statement regarding Draymond’s punch.

It’s unclear just how long “a few days,” will be for Green to not be with the team. long he will be stepping away from the team who play the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow in a preseason match-up, followed by the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The LAPD said they would not be investigating the incident and no charges have been filed by Poole.