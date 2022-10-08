Draymond Green Reportedly Called Poole A “Bitch” Before Punching Him

We’re learning more about the lead-up that eventually resulted in Golden State Warrior’s Draymond Green cold-cocking teammate Jordan Poole.

And no surprise, it may boil down to money.

According to TMZ, Green may feel a bit insecure or jealous about Poole’s expected contract extension. The outlet reports that sources told them that Poole may have been acting cockier, knowing that the big payday is all but imminent. Draymond, wasn’t having any of that. Especially since he’s also in extension talks.

On Wednesday, Poole apparently was acting soft and was calling multiple fouls during the Warriors team scrimmage.

It was then that Draymond allegedly kept calling Poole a “bitch.”

Things soon escalated as Poole appeared to be bragging about the contract situation, telling Green “you know what it is.” Shortly after, Green would absolutely wreck Poole with a right hook.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

THE TEAM IS DENYING ANY FRICTION

Both the team and the NBA haven’t said anything official regarding the incident.

However earlier in the week star players Steph Currry, Andre Iguodala as well as Warrior’s head coach denied any friction from Poole and his looming contract extension.

TMZ is doubling down though saying their well-placed sources are adamant that this is what happened in the lead-up to Wednesday’s drama.

I wasn’t so sure yesterday, but now I’m all for it. The only resolution is for Green to take up Jake Paul on his $10 million boxing offer, and fight Poole. It would do NUMBERS.