Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For Boxing Match

It’s the punch seen round the sports world. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green clocked teammate Jordan Poole with a right hand during practice earlier this week.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

Reactions poured in across social media from everyone, including other NBA players. Interestingly, some weren’t upset with Draymond, but rather that the video got leaked.

Someone’s definitely getting fired for that video leaking — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) October 7, 2022

And now Jake Paul wants to get involved.

The former-YouTuber-turned-boxer tweeted out a $10 million offer for Green to step into the boxing ring as part of Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

He also tweeted out who he’d like to see Draymond fight. Former-NBA-player-turned-boxer Deron Williams — who recently shocked the world when he knocked out former NFL running back Frank Gore during one of Paul’s events — is Paul’s preferred option.

Draymond Green vs Deron Williams.



Who wins? pic.twitter.com/t7VAp33wIw — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

Or maybe, Jake Paul himself.

To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

JAKE PAUL VS. DRAYMOND?

I’ve written in the past how we need to get rid of the pseudo-celebrity boxing fights. We didn’t need to see Nate Robinson, Tyron Woodley, Evander Holyfield and so many others jump into this boxing craze only to get smoked in the ring.

But I am TOTALLY down to see Draymond box.

Whether you love him or hate him, Jake Paul is the ultimate troll and self-promoter. He’s brilliant when it comes to knowing how to get buzz going, and he also backs it up. Without a doubt I believe he’d box Draymond, or at least have him fight on one of the upcoming MVP cards.

Jake Paul wants to see Draymond Green in the ring fighting someone … perhaps even himself. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

As far as the tale of the tape, Jake Paul’s boxing record is 5-0 with 4 knockouts. He stands at 6’1″ and has previously fought at 190 pounds after a weight-cut. He could weigh-in easily around 210.

Meanwhile, Green is 6’6″ and weighs 230 pounds. His fight record is 1-0 after his brutal hit on Jordan Poole.

Right now Draymond has all eyes on him and many are criticizing him for the cheap shot. If he was smart he would take advantage of the story and turn the narrative into him hopping in the ring against either Deron Williams or Jake Paul.

Or maybe Draymond fights the other JP, Jordan Poole. At least this time Poole will be ready for him.