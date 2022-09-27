We Need To Stop These Stupid Celeb Boxing Fights

Floyd Mayweather will be fighting YouTube creator Deji in a celeb boxing November in Dubai.

Read that sentence again. One of boxing’s all time greats, the undefeated 50-0 Floyd Mayweather, is fighting a YouTuber in a celeb boxing match.

Why are we still allowing these sham events to take place?

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JUNE 06: Floyd Mayweather (R) punches Logan Paul during their contracted exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

THESE FIGHTS HAVE BECOME PATHETIC

The past two years we have seen the rise of the pseudo-fight. The celebrity-crossover boxing match has become commonplace. Everyone from former NBA player Nate Robinson to an aging and decrepit Evander Holyfield have stepped into the boxing ring, only to get embarrassed. It’s literally a clown show.

Some people are tuning in not to see if these washed up celebrities or athletes can actually win – but moreso hoping for them to get absolutely pummeled. In the case of Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort last year, Holyfeld getting knocked out in the 1st round had such negative optics for the health of the 58-year old, that Triller announced they would be stepping back from future exhibition matches.

It’s run its course. Now it’s just pathetic and oversaturated.

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 25: (L-R) Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor pose for pictures during a news conference after Mayweather’s 10th-round TKO victory in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

JAKE PAUL IS TO BLAME FOR THIS

Much of it can be attributed to Jake Paul and the money that can be made that has given way to a mass influx of athletes and Hollywood jumping into the game. Last year former UFC star Ben Askren became the laughingstock of the MMA community when he lost to Paul. We’ll see how future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva does when he boxes Paul at the end of October. (Mayweather boxed Jake Paul’s brother Logan and defeated him last year)

I had no problem when Floyd faced Conor McGregor in a boxing match back in 2017. You had two of the biggest names in the fight game going at it in Vegas. It was something new we hadn’t really seen before and it was actually sanctioned. Mayweather showed why he was the superior boxer with a 10th round TKO.

But now it seems that every other week there’s another stupid crossover fight.

For some it’s a desperate ploy for attention; one last grasp for relevancy.

But for Floyd, it’s clearly a financial move.

Did you know this past weekend Floyd boxed against MMA fighter Mikuri Asakura?

Me neither.

Do you know that Floyd allegedly received $20 million for it? Just straight up absurd money for an exhibition event that nobody knew was even happening.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul reacts to knocking out Tyron Woddley in the sixth round during an eight-round cruiserweight bout at the Amalie Arena on December 18, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ENOUGH WITH THE “CELEB” BOXING MATCHES

The question is how much longer will these kinds of fights continue to take place?

My guess is until Jake Paul loses.

Right now he is in such the face of this movement that until someone shuts him up in the ring, then he is going to continue running his mouth. The boxing world has become increasingly frustrated with him because he continues to not face real boxers. The public is beginning to turn its head to the matches because of Paul’s annoyance. Yet the promoters are still paying BIG money for these pointless fights. Why?

Upon Mayweather’s latest announcement about fighting Deji, Jake Paul took to his social media and called out Floyd. Paul said that Floyd is only doing these fights because he has to make money to pay off his tax debt.

Leveon Bell KO’d Adrian Peterson the other week – the arena couldn’t even hand out enough free tickets to fill up the lower tier of the arena.

Leveon Bell just knocked the hell out of Adrian Peterson in a boxing match. pic.twitter.com/8ih0it1heh — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) September 11, 2022

If Floyd Mayweather wants to actually box, then I’m all for it. But we all know that’s not the case because if it was, he wouldn’t make these ehxbition matches. He would put his undefeated 50-0 record on the line.

Floyd won’t do that.

So why should the audience give into him and pay any money to support these boxing clown shows?