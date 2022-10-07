Ja Morant, Trae Young, Other NBA Players React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

Video of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice has surfaced, and players around the NBA are sharing their reactions.

After reports surfaced earlier in the week that Green and Poole got into a physical altercation, video shows Green was certainly the more physical of the two players.

Poole and Green appear to be jawing with one another in the video before Poole gives the big man a shove. Green reacted by throwing and landing, a fierce punch to the head of his teammate.

While we’re still waiting on news of if/how the Warriors or the NBA are going to discipline Green, plenty of fellow NBA players are reacting to the video.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant simply reacted with the eyeball emoji on Twitter:

👀 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 7, 2022

Hawks point guard Trae Young joked that Green is looking for a way to join the Lakers:

Draymond is tryna get to LA.

Damn ! 😳 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 7, 2022

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson thinks the Warriors’ video team needs to be fired for leaking the video in the first place:

Id fire my ENTIRE VIDEO STAFF pic.twitter.com/4D9ucA0BEU — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) October 7, 2022

De’Aaron Fox of the Kings shared the same thought Jefferson did: