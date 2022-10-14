Draymond Green Returns to Practice, Gets Blunt About Jordan Poole Punch

Draymond Green was back at practice Thursday after stepping away from the team for his role in knocking out Jordan Poole.

The Golden State Warriors decided not to suspend Green and fined the veteran power forward an undisclosed amount of money for the viral incident.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

Draymond Green Faces The Heat

Draymond took questions after practice on Thursday and touched on several matters regarding the fight, including his relationship with Poole and how Draymond pictures his future in Golden State.

Discussing his standing with Poole, Draymond said that both players know that it’s a business and that they’ll have to show up, regardless of ill will.

WARRIORS’ JORDAN POOLE WAS INDEED KNOCKED OUT BY DRAYMOND GREEN

“We had our conversations of what we’re going to do moving forward, and we are going to do that,” Green said. He was asked if he felt the strained connection with Poole could be fixed.

“I’m not sure,” Green said. “As I said before, that’s not up to me. Nor do I think there’s much relevance.”

The Warriors’ decision not to suspend Green reportedly had to do with the team’s ring ceremony on opening night against the Lakers, reported ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Warriors’ ring-night had a "significant" impact on decision to not suspend Draymond Green, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/ZuogRqqGgd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 13, 2022

Green’s contract with the Warriors runs until next year, but the NBA media remains curious about the 32-year-old’s future with the team.

“My general view of my future here is I’m here this year trying to win a championship,” Green responded, as relayed by Sports Illustrated.

“I have a contract that ranges through next year, if I so choose to pick up that option, and that is my view of how it’ll be here. We all have a goal to win a championship, and that is that.”

The four-time NBA champion is likely playing his final year at Golden State. Green is rumored to be interested in joining the Lakers next season.

Here is Draymond Green on his future with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/J5OfYqwtD1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 13, 2022