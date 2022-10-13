Warriors’ Jordan Poole Was Indeed Knocked Out By Draymond Green

The reactions to Draymond Green’s light punishment are raining like haymakers.

One media figure shocked by the video of Green punching teammate Jordan Poole was Stephen A. Smith, and according to Smith, the optics were much worse on the floor that day.

On Wednesday, Smith spoke on details from the ground, sent by his sources with the Warriors, and confirmed that Draymond’s flying punch knocked Poole out cold.

“I was told [Jordan Poole] was knocked out. That’s how vicious the blow was,” Smith said.

Stephen A Smith says that Jordan Poole was knock out after punch from Draymond pic.twitter.com/YDys2QGB6U — Sports Man 🎃 (@SportsM83105469) October 12, 2022

Based on the video footage obtained by TMZ, Green punched Poole and grabbed onto the 23-year-old player as he fell back from the hit, so the footage wasn’t clear on whether Poole lost consciousness.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

Had Poole taken the hit upright or not held by Green after the punch, the result and footage could have been much uglier.

On Tuesday, Draymond was handed a fine by the Warriors for his role in the skirmish, which several people deemed lightweight based on the shocking violation of player conduct.

Smith predicted on First Take that part of Draymond’s cavalier attitude could be his bracing for one final season with the Warriors.

Either way, it became an ugly PR hit for the Warriors and the sport of basketball.

“Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State. Now, he wanna be a Laker,” Smith commented. “He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State.”