LeBron James’ Show ‘The Shop’ Pulls Kanye West Episode Claiming He Used Hate Speech

‘The Shop’ – a YouTube show produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter – recently taped an episode with Kanye West, but it will never see the light of day. The show has elected to pull the recently-filmed episode. ‘The Shop’ is claiming that West used the show to “reiterate hate speech” and use “dangerous stereotypes.”

The decision to pull the Kanye episode comes just days after he wore a ‘White Lives Matter‘ shirt at a Paris fashion show and was a featured guest on ‘The Tucker Carlson Show.’

James was not present for the taping of the episode, according to Andscape.

‘The Shop’ Is In Its Fourth Season

In a statement released by Carter, he claims ‘The Shop’ embraces differing opinions. But according to him, Kanye took things too far.

“I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments,” Carter’s statement read, in part. “Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.”

Andscape reports that, according to their sources, West “doubled down on his recent anti-Semitic remarks.” The Disney-owned, black-led media outlet noted Kanye’s appearance with Tucker Carlson in which he explained that he was pro-life, his support of Donald Trump, and the message behind his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt.

