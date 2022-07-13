LeBron James Fails Miserably In Attempt To Clarify Asinine Brittney Griner Comments

Hours after LeBron James seamlessly shoved his foot in his mouth – stating that Brittney Griner should question wanting to go back to the United States – the Lakers’ attention whore attempted to remove the foot and walk back his comments.

It didn’t go well.

Early Tuesday afternoon, HBO’s “The Shop” dropped a trailer for an upcoming episode in which LeBron said of the United States’ attempts to free Brittney Griner from a Russian prison: “Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’”

Unless LeBron is referencing the apparent distaste Griner, who pled guilty to drug charges in Russia last week, has shown towards the U.S. – while stateside she made a habit of kneeling for the national anthem and previously told The Arizona Republic “I honestly feel we should not play the national anthem during our season,”- it’s hard to image anyone giving a second thought to trading a Russian prison cell for the freedom offered in America.

James’ head-scratching comments quickly spread and were about as well received as “The Decision.” Rather than admit how flat-out dumb his statements were, LeBron played defense for the first time in years and attempted (unsuccessfully) to clarify his comments, blaming his words on Griner’s perceived emotions.

“My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome,” wrote James in a late Tuesday tweet.

Moments later he replied to his own tweet with a FreeBG hashtag.

LeBacktrack’s attempt to clarify was slammed by the masses, which included OutKick founder Clay Travis , who called James’ marketing team “idiots” for allowing such poorly thought out comments to not only air, but be promoted.

“Fire your marketing team if you’re upset at the reaction to your own words. They recorded you making these idiotic comments, chose to feature them in your show, and then sent them to media to be featured as if you’d said something brilliant. They’re all idiots too,” tweeted Clay.

Travis wasn’t alone in his opinion:

Maybe this is just LeBron’s way of being a team player. His Lakers team made little sense all year, why should he?

